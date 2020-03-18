Market Insights on Growth of Global Poultry Drugs Market During 2019-2025

Poultry drugs are chemical substances used to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure the various diseases. Poultry drugs are used to prevent or cure the various poultry diseases such as infectious diseases, gout, helminthiasis, and nutritional disorders among others.

Increase in the demand for healthy meat and poultry products, rise in prevalence of various infectious diseases such as avian influenza, rise in R&D activities for the innovation of newer drugs, and increase in animal healthcare expenditure are expected to bolster the poultry drugs anticoccidial market. Moreover, government initiations for protecting the poultry industry, innovation of newer drugs and vaccines, and increase in the number of poultry farms are expected to bolster the global poultry antiviral drugs market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for the product approval, adverse effects associated with drugs, lack of awareness about the poultry diseases in underdeveloped countries, and high R&D expenditure may impede the growth of global poultry drugs market.

The global Poultry Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Poultry Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Poultry Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zoetis

Merck

Virbac

Boehringer Ingelheim

Elanco

Bayer Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health

Zydus

Ceva

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Parasiticides

Antibiotics

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Segment by Application

Turkey

Chicken

Goose

Duck

