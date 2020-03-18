Medical Devices Coatings Global Market 2019: Key Players – Bayer, SurModics,Inc., AST Products, Inc., Biocoat Incorporated

Medical Devices Coatings Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Medical Devices Coatings -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Medical Devices Coatings Market is accounted for $10050.02 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach $21655.48 million by 2026. Increasing in demand for implantable equipments and growing consciousness of hospital acquired infections (HAI) are some of the attributes fuelling the market growth. However, severe regulatory policies with contrary to MDC are hampering the market growth.

Medical device coatings (MDCs) are substances that enhance the manoeuvrability and performance of medical devices. Their use results in reduced thromobogenicity and trauma to blood vessels. MDCs are utilized to protect the surfaces of different medical devices, such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, gynaecological, and others.

With respect to application, cardiovascular devices section will possess major volume gains on account of rising preference for implants and cardiac pacemakers. With contrary to geography, Asia-Pacific possesses huge market potential for the market growth owing to boosting accessibility & availability of medical implants and other devices. This region is also anticipated to witness rapid market growth due to economic development.

Some of the key players in the medical devices coatings market are Bayer, SurModics,Inc., AST Products, Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, Harland Medical Systems, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Precision Coating Company, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Specialty Coating Systems, Inc., Aculon, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Coatings2Go, LLC, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Hemoteq AG, Hydromer, Inc., Materion Corp., Royal DSM N.V., Sono-Tek Corp, AdvanSource Biomaterial Corporation and Surface Solutions Group, LLC are some of the main key players of medical devices coatings market.

Products Covered:

• Antimicrobial Coatings

• Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings

• Drug-Eluting Coatings

• Hydrophilic Coating

• Hydrophobic Coating

• Other Products

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457690-medical-devices-coatings-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Materials Covered:

• Polymers

• Ceramics

• Metals

Nature of Formulations Covered:

• Super-Hydrophilic Coating

• Dry Lubricants Coating

• Adhesive Coating

Applications Covered:

• Cardiovascular Devices

• Dentistry

• General Surgery

• Gynecology

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3457690-medical-devices-coatings-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Bayer

11.2 SurModics,Inc.

11.3 AST Products, Inc.

11.4 Biocoat Incorporated

11.5 Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

11.6 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

11.7 Precision Coating Company, Inc.

11.8 PPG Industries, Inc.

11.9 Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

11.10 Aculon, Inc.

11.11 Abbott Laboratories

11.12 Coatings2Go, LLC

11.13 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

11.14 Hemoteq AG

11.15 Hydromer, Inc.

11.16 Materion Corp.

11.17 Royal DSM N.V.

11.18 Sono-Tek Corp

11.19 AdvanSource Biomaterial Corporation

11.20 Surface Solutions Group, LLC

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 2 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Product (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 3 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Antimicrobial Coatings (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 4 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Drug-Eluting Coatings (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 6 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Hydrophilic Coating (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 7 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Hydrophobic Coating (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 8 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Other Products (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 9 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Material (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 10 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market Outlook, By Polymers (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3457690

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)