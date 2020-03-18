New Research Report On Private LTE Network Market, 2019-2025
In 2017, the global Private LTE Network market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Private LTE Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private LTE Network development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nokia
Huawei
Alphabet
Qualcomm
Comba
Casa Systems
Lemko Corporation
General Dynamics
Sirran Communications
Duons
Athonet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fixed LTE Solutions
Deployable LTE Solutions
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Safety
Military
Energy & Utilities
Transportation
Hospital
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Private LTE Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Private LTE Network development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
