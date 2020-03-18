Osteoporosis Drugs Market likely to witness growth CAGR 125.2% throughout 2014-2020

Osteoporosis is a chronic and life-threatening disease, in which microstructure of bones is altered due to reduction in bone mass and bone density. This condition leads to increased bone fragility and threat of bone cracks and fractures. Thus, osteoporosis is considered life threatening due to severe injury and associated pain. The osteoporosis drugs market report studies the current scenario as well as the future market potential for osteoporosis drugs globally. The disease overview section of the report provides a brief introduction of osteoporosis along with causes, diagnosis, symptoms and management methodology. The market for osteoporosis drugs has been segmented on the basis of drug classes used to treat the disease. The market for these drug classes has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as therapeutic application, geographic presence, pipeline drug candidates, patents and global impact on sales of the drugs (along with the class) after patent expiry. Based on drug class, the market is divided into bisphosphonates, calcitonin, RANK Ligand Inhibitors (denosumab), parathyroid hormone therapy (PTH), selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) and others (estrogen therapy and vitamin D – calcium). Bisphosphonates is the largest and established drug class. However, the entire class is driven by generic products. Hence, market share of this class is expected to decrease during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. In addition, new drug classes such as RANK Ligand Inhibitors and PTH are considered as important contributors in the market. Pipeline products such as odanacatib (cathepsin K inhibitor) and romosozumab are also forecasted from the expected year of approval. The market size and forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=133

Geographically, the osteoporosis drugs market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The geographical study is mainly based on various regional parameters, such as, prevalence of the disease in particular region, technological utilization, presence of key players, and other domestic factors. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions. The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis, event impact analysis and value chain analysis. These different analyses would provide a thorough understanding about the market from its past, present and future perspectives and help market players to design effective business strategies. The market overview section of the report also includes the competitive landscape of the market wherein market share analysis of leading players in the global osteoporosis drugs market, in terms of percentage share in 2013, has been discussed. This analysis would help established players to penetrate the market. Market attractiveness analysis would help the market player to understand the level of attractiveness of various regions of the world, estimated on various parameters such as size, raw materials, competition and others.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=133

A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing players to help establish a strong presence in the market and increase market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global osteoporosis drugs market such as Actavis plc, Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co, Inc., Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.