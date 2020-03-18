Plasmapheresis Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

Plasma exchange or plasmapheresis is a procedure involving the removal and separation of plasma from blood in order to eliminate a disease element circulating in the plasma. The white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets are returned to the individual, along with a recommended additional fluid. Plasmapheresis generally removes a 15 percent amount of plasma of the patient’s blood volume, and so does not need removed plasma additionally. The most common plasmapheresis techniques performed globally include collection of plasma from healthy donors for transfusion and manufacturing products such as IVIG, albumin, laboratory reagents, and factor concentrates.

Increase in health care expenditure coupled with rise in global per capita income is anticipated to drive demand for costly treatments such as plasma exchange therapies or plasmapheresis Moreover, improving health care infrastructure and government reimbursement programs in the developed as well as developing countries are expected to drive the global plasmapheresis market during the forecast period. Moreover, quality and advancements have been the success drivers of the plasmapheresis industry in order to increase the quality of life of patients and to guarantee donor safety. Plasma acquired via apheresis technology or complete blood donation processing can either be assembled or fractionated into plasma protein products that comprise one or more purified plasma protein or transfused directly to patients.

The global plasmapheresis market can be segmented based on indication, product type, application, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of indication, the global plasmapheresis market can be categorized into neurological disorders, renal disorders, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders, and hematological disorders. The neurological disorders segment can be divided into Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, and neuromylitis optica. The renal disorders segment can be classified into anti-gbm disease (Goodpasture’s syndrome), Wagner’s granulomatosis (anca-associated rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis), and post renal transplant rejection. The hematological disorders segment can be segmented into thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, cryoglobulinemia, multiple myeloma, Waldenstrom microglobulinemia, and hemolytic uremic syndrome. Based on product, the market can be bifurcated into devices and disposables (filters, tubing, etc.). In terms of application, the plasmapheresis market can be classified into therapeutic plasmapheresis and source plasma collection. The source plasma segment can be categorized into source plasma and recovered plasma. Based on technology, the global plasmapheresis market can be divided into membrane filtration and centrifugation. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into biopharmaceutical industry, hospitals & specialty clinics, and others (blood collection centers, therapeutic plasma collection centers, blood banks, etc.)

The global plasmapheresis market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global plasmapheresis market in 2017 owing to increase in awareness among doctors. Moreover, plasmapheresis is gradually being accepted in the treatment of rare diseases such as Goodpasture’s syndrome, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), Guillain-Barré syndrome, and Wegener’s Granulomatosis.

Major players in the global plasmapheresis market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma (KED Plasma), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, and Terumo Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

