Potassium Methylate Market – Global Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players Worldwide 2025
Physically, potassium methylate is clear and colorless liquid. Potassium methylate 32% concentration solution is used as a catalyst in transesterification of several oils and fats. For example, potassium methylate is used in transesterification involved in the production of biodiesel. So much so, use of alkaline catalyst such as potassium methylate enables 10% increase in biodiesel output.
Broadly, potassium methylate is used for its cost-effectiveness. Potassium methylate finds use in large applications in the synthesis of low-price animal fats and cooking oils. Specifically, most cooking oils and animal fats that use cheaper raw materials employ potassium methylate as a catalyst. This serves to be a key factor for demand of potassium methylate, fuelling growth of potassium methylate market in return.
Synthesis of potassium methylate is conducted in a closed circuit with methanol recirculation
Potassium methylate is used in fine and heavy-tonnage organic synthesis as an alkaline catalyst, in particular in transesterification reactions.
Global Potassium Methylate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Potassium Methylate.
This report researches the worldwide Potassium Methylate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Potassium Methylate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Evonik
Hengfa Chemical
Luxi Chemical
Xisace New Material Technology
Potassium Methylate Breakdown Data by Type
Solution
Powder
Potassium Methylate Breakdown Data by Application
Biodiesel
Personal Care
Agriculture
Pharma & Healthcare
Other
Potassium Methylate Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Potassium Methylate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
