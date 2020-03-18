Potassium Methylate Market – Global Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players Worldwide 2025

Physically, potassium methylate is clear and colorless liquid. Potassium methylate 32% concentration solution is used as a catalyst in transesterification of several oils and fats. For example, potassium methylate is used in transesterification involved in the production of biodiesel. So much so, use of alkaline catalyst such as potassium methylate enables 10% increase in biodiesel output.

Broadly, potassium methylate is used for its cost-effectiveness. Potassium methylate finds use in large applications in the synthesis of low-price animal fats and cooking oils. Specifically, most cooking oils and animal fats that use cheaper raw materials employ potassium methylate as a catalyst. This serves to be a key factor for demand of potassium methylate, fuelling growth of potassium methylate market in return.

Synthesis of potassium methylate is conducted in a closed circuit with methanol recirculation

Potassium methylate is used in fine and heavy-tonnage organic synthesis as an alkaline catalyst, in particular in transesterification reactions.

