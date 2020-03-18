Skin Closure Systems Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

Advanced skin closure systems are rapidly being adopted by patients over the last few years, due to advantages such as minimized scarring and improved tolerance of skin. Technological advancements in the adhesive used in skin closure systems have led to improved healing, as these products do not traumatize the edges of surgery site or wound and provide pain-free closure.

Growing rates of incidence of chronic wounds, rising preference by surgeons for improving patients’ quality of life, strong emergence of local companies offering skin closure systems at relatively low average selling prices (thereby resulting in reduction in exports and expansion of the domestic market for skin closure systems), and increasing focus by manufacturers on the development of innovative products to reduce the cost burden of post-operative care are some of the factors projected to drive the global skin closure systems market during the forecast period. However, availability of alternative advanced devices for skin closure and increasing pricing pressure in the low-value disposable product segment led by the fragmented market scenario are likely to restrain the global skin closure systems market from 2018 to 2026.

The global skin closure systems market can be segmented based on product, application, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global skin closure systems market can be classified into skin closure strips, sutures & staples, glues, and others. The sutures & staples segment can be sub-divided into sterile and non-sterile. The skin closure strips segment is likely to register a relatively high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing approvals for technologically advanced products that promote non-invasive skin closure. For instance, ZipLine Medical, Inc. announced to have received approval from China Food & Drug Administration (CFDA) for its non-invasive surgical skin closure systems in May 2017. In terms of application, the global skin closure systems market can be bifurcated into invasive skin closure systems and non-invasive skin closure systems. Based on treatment, the market can be divided into surgical skin closure and wound closure. The surgical skin closure segment has been sub-categorized into general surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecological surgery, cosmetic surgery, and others. Based on end-user, the global skin closure systems market has been classified into long-term care centers, home use, hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is projected to dominate the market, in terms of value, from 2018 to 2026, owing to significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries with high growth potential such as China.

Geographically, the global skin closure systems market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register an above-average growth rate, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2026. This is attributable to significant patient pool suffering from lifestyle-associated disorders such as diabetes and obesity, rise in the demand for affordable and advanced care in the region, and growing inclination of physicians toward adoption of advanced non-invasive skin closure systems in post-surgical and wound care. The skin closure systems market in North America and Europe is developed. The two regions are estimated to hold significant market shares throughout the forecast period, due to increasing focus of major market players to enter the market in these regions. This can be attributed to established reimbursement policies and strong presence of established companies with proper distribution networks in these regions.

Prominent players operating in the global skin closure systems market are 3M, BSN medical, Chemence Medical, Inc., Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), ZipLine Medical, Inc., Cellpoint Scientific Inc., Smith & Nephew, MicroMend, and Medline Industries Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

