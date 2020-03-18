Smartphone-linked Ultrasound Probes Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

More and more manufacturers of medical devices are catching up with the growing demand for home health care devices. The ultrasound probe is one of the more recent devices that has received the home health care touch. The global Smartphone-linked Ultrasound Probes Market holds a number of devices that hold the valuable advantage of being linked to a user’s smartphone. These devices can be operated by connecting them to a related app on a smartphone that can allow users to get ultrasound images. This market owes quite a lot to the recent technological advancements in the medical devices industry, where the increasing use of IoT concepts, Bluetooth and similar connectivity in medical devices, and the growing demand for home health care products and services are leading the way in terms of innovation and development.

The global smartphone-linked ultrasound probes market is currently experiencing a high rate of growth attributed primarily to the increasing demand for advanced medical devices in the field of diagnostics. The growing use of smartphones and other mobile devices in the healthcare sector by both physicians and patients is creating several growth opportunities in the global smartphone-linked ultrasound probes market. Key applications in the market include cardiology, gynecology, urology, cerebrovascular, abdominal, and others, while key products in the market include devices that are either iPhone (IOS)-based, Windows-based, or Android-based.

Technological advancements have a major impact on sonography and other medical diagnostics. Ultrasound refers to sound waves which produce a higher frequency than what a human ear is capable of hearing. Ultrasound transducers are devices generating sound waves which bounce off of the body tissues and create echoes which are then sent to a computer which converts them into a picture called a sonogram. Smartphone-linked ultrasound probes are characterized as devices which can be connected to Android-based smartphones. These are small handheld devices, mostly wireless, which transfer data onto a smartphone to enable gray-scale image visualization.

Rising demand for technologically advanced medical diagnostic tools by physicians & patients and FDA clearance for these devices are major factors driving the market for smartphone-linked ultrasound probes. However, their high cost compared to that of traditional ultrasound devices and slow rate of adoption by physicians in rural areas are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global smartphone-linked ultrasound probes market has been segmented on the basis of end-user into the following categories: hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals dominated the global smartphone-linked ultrasound probes market in 2016 which is attributed to the miniaturization of the diagnostic devices by manufacturers and the rising rate of hospitalization in developing economies. Clinics are likely to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of technologically innovative medical diagnostic tools and the quick & precise output offered by them. The growing need for point-of-care testing & emergency care and the increasing usage of smartphones are major factors estimated to propel the hospitals segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global smartphone-linked ultrasound probes market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2016 owing to the presence of key players in the U.S. & Canada and the rising demand for self-diagnostic & handheld ultrasound devices in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to denote a higher CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of vital cardiovascular diseases and growing government funding to promote the manufacturing of hand-held & compact diagnostic tools. The USFDA approval for smartphone-linked ultrasound probes is predicted to motivate the market in North America by 2025.

Key players operating in the global smartphone-linked ultrasound probes market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Esaote SpA, Healcerion, Inc., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Mobisante, Inc, Clarius Mobile Health, Interson Corporation, and GE Healthcare. Incorporation of multiple features in the devices & reducing their size are the trends being adopted by the manufacturers in global market.