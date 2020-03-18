Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market, 2027 – Emerging as a Mainstay of Scientific Research and Development

Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market: Introduction

Spatial genomics & transcriptomics enables researchers to not only see what is in a cell but how cells are organized in relation to one another, offering invaluable insights into understanding a disease by using the data that was earlier beyond the reach of modern methods. Spatial genomics & transcriptomics incorporates the exploration and assortment of transcriptomes. It has diverse applications, primarily in molecular genetics. The global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is witnessing a lot of instances of new product launches. For example, Trio RNA-Seq launched by NuGEN Technologies, Inc. is particularly suitable for use in low-abundance transcript applications, as it offers an extremely sensitive whole transcriptomics solution. This innovation embodies three powerful technologies for performing high-sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis: single-primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), DimerFree, and AnyDeplete.

Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in December 2018, 10X Genomics acquired Spatial Transcriptomics, a pioneer in the emerging field of spatial genomics. Spatial Transcriptomics offers a technology designed to allow RNA sequencing to perform in the 2D technology. In August 2018, 10X Genomics acquired Epinomics, a pioneer in the growing space of epigenetics. The acquisition would provide 10X Genomics with the ATAC-seq technology and fundamental IP to accelerate discoveries and conduct further research in epigenomics.

10X Genomics

Founded in 2012, 10X Genomics is headquartered in California, the U.S. The company develops integrated systems and solutions for genome sequencing, exome sequencing, and single-cell transcriptomics. 10X Genomics, Inc. was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and it changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in March 2015. The company offers chromium single-cell gene expression solutions, chromium single-cell immune profiling solutions, chromium single-cell CNV solutions, chromium single-cell ATAC solutions, chromium genome solutions, chromium exome solutions, and chromium de novo assembly solutions.

Illumina, Inc.

Established in 2000, Illumina, Inc. is headquartered in California, the U.S. The company is a global life science company engaged in the development and commercialization of genetic analysis solutions covering the areas such as sequencing, genotyping, and expression. The company operates its business through two major segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc. (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of Illumina, Inc.’s core operations. Core Illumina’s products and services serve customers in research, clinical, and applied sectors and enable the adoption of a wide range of genomic solutions. The company provides whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, NIPT, and support services. The company’s technology platforms support the scale of experimentation required for population-scale studies, genome-wide discovery, target selection, and validation studies.

Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market – Dynamics

Drug discovery and disease identification a key driver

Increasing awareness about disease management and drug discovery drives the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Disease management and drug discovery are the most rapidly expanding application segments of the market. The rise in genome knowledge has led to increased research in several, rare, genetic and oncology diseases. Also, the increasing demand from diagnostics in neurology and immunology as well as other areas of biology has been significantly driving the market. Personalized medicine and companion diagnostics are significant add-on part responsible for growth of the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. According to a magazine called Labtimes, over 700,000 genetic tests are performed in Europe every year and over 30 million people suffer from some form of a genetic disorder. Spatial genomics technology bridges microscopy and RNA sequencing to generate complete transcriptome data from a single intact tissue sample and utilizes standard instrumentation for sequencing already present in most labs, allowing for barrier-free adoption.

Increased investments in genomics

With increasing investment in spatial genomics & transcriptomics along with expanding supporting growth from investors are expected to offer the greatest market attractiveness in terms of revenue. Certain countries do have challenging entry barriers in terms of political and legal framework clearance. However, with increasing awareness and adoption, the market penetration is expected to offset the entry barriers. Government funding and support and collaborative research with large pharmaceutical players are estimated to be significant drivers of this market in the near future. For instance, in January 2019, 10X Genomics received a combined funding of US$ 243 Mn, of which US$ 35 Mn was an extension of 10X Genomics Series-D financing.

