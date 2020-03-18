Strain Gauge Sensors Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Strain gauge sensor is a type of sensor employed to measure or detects strain on an object. The operational sensitivity is described in terms of a characteristic called ‘gauge factor’. Measurement and test applications, defense & aerospace, healthcare, and automotive are some of the major end-use areas of strain gauge sensors worldwide. Based on type, the market has been segmented into mechanical strain gauge sensors, electrical strain gauge sensors, and piezoelectric strain gauge sensors.

Based on mounting type, the market has been divided into bounded strain gauges and unbounded strain gauges. Based on construction, the market has been segregated into optical sensors, semiconductor strain gauges, photoelectric gauges, thin-film strain gauges, and diffused semiconductor strain gauges. Based on application, the market for strain gauge sensors has been classified in to vibration monitoring, residual stress, torque measurement, strain measurement, and deflection &bending measurement. Geographically, the global market for strain gauge sensors has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Precise determination of suitable measuring points; bonding with full, half, and quarter bridges and temperature, bending; and centrifugal force compensation are some of the major factors responsible for the growing usage of strain gauge sensors all over the world. Application of strain gauge sensors for test objects with the weight level upto one ton is another major factor driving the strain gauge sensors market. Some of the major end-user industries of strain gauge sensors are chemical, metal, biotechnology, material, and food &beverages. Strain gauge sensors have a wide range of applications in different industries.

The use of these sensors is determined by their characteristics including the number of gauges in a gauge pattern, resistance power of a grid, temperature sensitivity, low cost, gauge length, and gauge width. Design and installation complexities are some of the technical restraints, which may hinder the growth of the global strain gauge sensors market. On the other hand, with the rising technological advancements, use of strain gauge sensors in mining, printing, and oil &gas sectors has been increasing. This factor is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

In 2016, North America was a leading market for strain gauge sensors in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The U.S. dominates the market for strain gauge sensors in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. Rising demand for low-cost and reliable gas sensors is fueling the market for strain gauge sensors inNorth America. China is a leading market for strain gauge sensors in Asia Pacific, owing to technological advancements in automotive and industrial sectors in the country.

China is followed by India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Germany, the U.K., Italy, and France account for prominent share in the strain gauge sensors market in Europe. The U.A.E and South Africa lead the market for strain gauge sensors in Middle East & Africa. Brazil and Argentina dominate the market for strain gauge sensors in South America. Growth of manufacturing and construction sectors in the two regions is one of the major factors fueling the strain gauge sensors markets in Middle East &Africa and South America.

Innovation of new products, research activities, and strategic partnership agreements with other companies for product portfolio expansion are some of the major business strategies adopted by the companies operating in the global market for strain gauge sensors. HBM (Germany), Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd. (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.(the U.S), ATI Industrial Automation (The U.S.), OMEGA Engineering (the U.S.), Piezo-Metrics Inc. (The U.S.), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.(the U.S.), The Crane Group of Companies (The U.S.), and ABB Group (Switzerland) are prominent players operating in the global strain gauge sensors market.