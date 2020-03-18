Styrene Acrylonitrile Resins Market By Top Key Companies, Size, Marketing Channels & Market Dynamics Forces

The demand within the global market for styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins has been rising on account of key advancements in the consumer electronics industry. Styrene acrylonitrile, in essence, is a copolymer that consists of acrylonitrile and styrene, it is commonly used as a substitute for polystyrene due to the high thermal resistance offered by styrene acrylonitrile. The polymer chain alternates between acrylonitrle and styrene, and the repeated alternation of these units imparts key qualities to styrene acrylonitrile. TVs, handheld devices, PCs, and personal care products are some of the consumer electronics that are manufactured through the use of styrene acrylonitrile. The demand within the global market for styrene acrylonitrile has been escalating majorly due to the growing popularity of smart phones across the globe. Furthermore, the market for styrene acrylonitrile is foreseen to witness the inflow of massive revenues over the coming years as personal care products glut the worldwide markets.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) sheds value on several key factors that have aided the growth of the global market for styrene acrylonitrile (SAN) resins. The global market for styrene acrylonitrile is projected to accumulate revenues worth US$2.8 bn by 2024-end, rising up from a value of US$2 bn in 2015. Furthermore, the global market for styrene acrylonitrile is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.0% over the period between 2016 and 2024.

Consumers Goods Industry to Remain Top-User of Styrene Acrylonitrile

Based on end-users, several industries and sectors deploy styrene acrylonitrile for manufacturing a range of products. However, the demand for styrene acrylonitrile resins in the consumer electronics industry has been the highest over the past decade, majorly due to the wide product portfolio of the industry. Furthermore, styrene acrylonitrile plays a key role in enhancing the quality of consumer electronics by keeping overheating at bay. Furthermore, the use of styrene acrylonitrile in packaging of body-care products has also given an impetus to the growth of the global market. Copolymers such as styrene acrylonitrile are extensively used in the automotive industry as well, and the sheer size of the latter becomes a media for market growth. Other key segments based on end-user include buildings and constructions, electrical and electronics, appliances, and others.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Regional Leader

The demand within the market for styrene acrylonitrile resins in North America has been on a rise over the past years, majorly due to the expansive consumer goods industry in the US and Canada. However, it is the growth rate of the market for styrene acrylonitrile in Asia Pacific that has supplanted all other growth parameters. The boisterous growth rate of the market for styrene acrylonitrile in Asia Pacific owes to the massive electrical and electronics industry in India and China. Furthermore, the governments in these countries have been promoting other key industries such as cosmetics, constructions, automotive, and appliances, which has also bolstered regional demand.

Some of the key players in the global market for styrene acrylonitrile resins are Techno Polymer Co., Ltd., LG Chem, and SABIC.

