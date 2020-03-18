Travel Technology Market : Impact Of Existing And Emerging Global Market Trends 2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Travel Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
Travel technology (also called tourism technology, and hospitality automation) is the application of Information Technology (IT) or Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. One form of travel technology is flight tracking.
The key players covered in this study
Amadeus
Navitaire
Sabre
Travelport
CRS Technologies
mTrip
Qtech Software
Tramada Systems
PcVoyages 2000
Lemax
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions
Global Distribution System (GDS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Travel Industry
Tourism Industry
Hospitality Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
