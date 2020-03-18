What Main Factors Contributing Towards Cloud Infrastructure Market Growth?

Cloud computing is an innovation for data storage. It generally consists of three services software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Cloud computing is growing due to increasing expense in ICT spending and trend of big data and analytics. Cloud infrastructure refers to the software and hardware components such as networking, storage, servers, and virtualization software that are required for a cloud computing model to operate. Cloud infrastructure also includes an abstraction layer of software that virtualizes resources and presents them to the users in a programmatic manner.

Virtualized resources are hosted such as an IT department or service providers and delivered to the final user through the medium of a network or internet. These virtualized resources include virtual machines which have components such as memory, computer, servers, firewall, network switches, storage, and load balancers. In cloud computing architecture (that refers to the back end and front end of the whole cloud computing environment), the cloud infrastructure generally includes the back end components.

Organizations make use of cloud infrastructure to take help of cloud computing to perform their day to day work to continue their operations. Cloud infrastructures are typically accessed using a pay-per-use model, unlike structures of payment that enable users to subscribe to vendor services for a set price or subscription-based pricing models. Instead of purchasing cloud infrastructure from a provider, organizations can also build their own cloud infrastructure in their premises. An organization using a service provider cloud is termed as public cloud; when an organization uses its own infrastructure, it is termed as a private cloud; and when an organization uses bits of public and private infrastructure, it is termed as a hybrid cloud.

Cloud infrastructure empowers the organization or company to manage traditional workload data by using an open private cloud deployment model. Organizations deliver cloud constructed cohesive infrastructure as a service in order to make new investments, technologies, and upgrade to better capture and position them in the market and to improve manageability. Cloud infrastructure services are generally used across all major verticals such as government, telecom, healthcare, banking, manufacturing, financial services, and others. The global adoption rate of cloud infrastructure services is increasing due to the growing implementation rate in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions.

Major drivers of the cloud infrastructure market are mobility of data accessibility, business continuity, cost saving from buying physical storage devices, and on-demand business scalability. Thus, demand for cloud infrastructure is set to grow in the near future due to increase in demand for cloud computing.

However, infrastructure complexity, data security implications, and limited control of cloud resources are acting as the restraints of the global cloud infrastructure market.

The cloud infrastructure market can be divided into hardware components, software, and application. Hardware components are generally categorized as servers, computers, storage devices, memory, and CPU among others. The software segment can be divided into Ajax, and Ruby on Rails. The application category can be further divided into private cloud & hybrid cloud, backup, disaster management, big data analytics, file storage, and test & development.

In terms of region, the cloud infrastructure market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America led the cloud infrastructure market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The major players in this industry are Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), AWS (Amazon Web Services) (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and NetApp, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

