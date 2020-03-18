Why is Global Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market witnessing Significant Demand in the Global Market

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a type of hybrid vehicle that combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system (hybrid vehicle drivetrain). The presence of the electric powertrain is intended to achieve either better fuel economy than a conventional vehicle or better performance. There is a variety of HEV types, and the degree to which each functions as an electric vehicle (EV) also varies. The most common form of HEV is the hybrid electric car, although hybrid electric trucks (pickups and tractors) and buses also exist.

The introduction of stringent regulations on emissions is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years.

To minimize the negative effects of global warming and to reduce GHG emissions, governments of several countries across the globe have started introducing stringent emission norms. For instance, the European Union norms of 2009 set CO emission level for new passenger cars at 130g/km. The European Union also introduced the Euro VI norms in 2016, which set the emission of nitrogen oxide below 0.4g/kWh and other emissions under 0.01g/kWh. Analysts predict that the countries such as Australia, Mexico, Russia, and Brazil will also implement stringent emission standards during the coming years, which, in turn, will propel the demand for hybrid vehicles during the estimated period.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The increasing focus of governments in this region in promoting the adoption of battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles coupled with the rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), will drive the prospects for market growth in this region. Additionally, the economic growth of emerging countries such as China and India will also result in rapid infrastructure development to support the use of hybrid vehicles.

The global Hybrid Electric Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hybrid Electric Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hybrid Electric Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

