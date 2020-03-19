Aluminium Foil Pouch Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2027

The global market for aluminium foil pouch covers flat and stand up aluminium foil pouches that have applications into end use market segments such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food, chemicals, etc. Aluminium foil pouch are packaging pouches designed and manufactured from aluminium foil with or without plastic or paper laminations. The global market for aluminium foil pouch is characterized by flexible packaging manufacturers continuously evolving their product development activities in terms of design and material capabilities. Aluminium foil pouch are used to pack products such as disposable consumables in medical devices market, tea and coffee beans and powder in the food industry and powdered chemicals, etc.

Global Aluminium Foil Pouch Market: Segmentation

The global aluminium foil pouch market is segmented by lamination type, by pouch type and by end use.

As per lamination type, the global aluminium foil pouch market is segmented as follows:

Non-Laminated

Laminated PET Lamination Polyethylene Lamination Polypropylene Lamination Paper Lamination



As per pouch type, the global aluminium foil pouch market is segmented as follows:

Stand Up Pouch

Flat Pouch

As per end use, the global aluminium foil pouch market is segmented as follows:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Industrial Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Others

Global Aluminium Foil Pouch Market: Market Dynamics

Medical device market segment as per end use is expected to generate lucrative incremental opportunity in the aluminium foil pouch market during the forecast period 2017-2027. Aluminium foil pouch provides much needed barrier technology needed for medical devices which protects medical devices from being damaged due to moisture and other environmental contaminates. Lamination of plastic films and paper over aluminium foil to manufacture aluminium foil pouch is one of the ongoing trends observed today. Aluminium with effective barrier and protective properties is characterized by strong material strength and durability. Durable and barrier features of aluminium foil allows aluminium foil pouches to deliver effective functionality to packaging applications throughout complex supply chains and retail processes. Aluminium foil pouches hence have high market preference in applications that require enhanced shelf life to sustain product quality.

Aluminium foil pouch laminated with polyethylene films constitutes a major share of the global market. Polyethylene or PE is an abundantly available polymer with functional properties effective for packaging applications. Manufacturers of aluminium foil pouch are introducing aluminium foil pouch with clear view windows in order to offer innovative product offering. Clear view windows made of transparent plastic films incorporated into aluminium foil pouch offer product visibility and hence have a high consumer appeal.

The global market for aluminium foil pouch market faces challenges from availability and introduction of alternative packaging solution in the global flexible packaging market. Alternative packaging solutions such as all plastic pouches made of multi-layer polymer structures with effective barrier technology are increasingly gaining popularity among end users in food and other consumer market segments.

Packaging products offered in the global aluminium foil pouch market has applications apart from medical devices, which includes end uses such as pharmaceutical, food, industrial chemicals, agrochemicals, etc.

Global Aluminium Foil Pouch Market: Regional Outlook

The global aluminium foil pouch market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Magnifier labels Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the global aluminium foil pouch market include Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Maco PKG, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc, Wapo Corporation, Oracle Packaging and Avonflex.