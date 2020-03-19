Ambient Light Sensor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The ambient light sensor is used in many mobile devices. It is used to sense the amount of ambient light present in what is displaying on the screen, and appropriately dims the device’s screen to match it. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global ambient light sensor market that estimates progress for this market at 10% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 822 million by the end of forecast period.

The vital factor responsible for the global Ambient Light Sensor Market growth is increasing adoption of ambient light sensors in smart homes.Other factors supporting the market growth are growing demand for energy efficient solutions, rapid urbanization, change in consumer behavior, increasing demand for ambient light sensors in smartphones and other consumer electronics, and increasing adoption of the ambient light sensor in the same. However, low-profit-margin can be a hurdle in the market growth.

The global ambient light sensor market has been segmented on the basis of application, mounting style, output type, sensor type, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into automotive applications, consumer electronics, medical devices, security lighting applications, robotics, sunlight harvesting, and others. Consumer electronics have maximum market share due to the growing demand for smartphones and tablets.

Based on mounting style, the market has been segmented into a surface-mount device (SMD)/surface-mount technology (SMT), through hole, and others. Due to its dense configuration and small size, SMT is likely to witness maximum expansion in the market.

By output type, the market can be segmented into the analog output and digital output. During the forecast period, the digital is estimated to gain the upper hand in the market due to its accuracy. On the basis of sensor type, the market has been segmented into the light to current, light to digital, light to frequency, and light to voltage.

Key Players

The key players in the global ambient light sensor market include AMS AG (Germany), Broadcom Limited (USA), Intersil (USA), Maxim Integrated (USA), ON Semiconductor (USA), OSRAM Opto Semiconductor (USA), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rohm Semiconductor (Germany), Texas Instruments (USA), and Vishay Semiconductor (USA).

Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global ambient light sensor market has segmented the market into the regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America is the topmost regional market due to the technological advancements and increasing demand for energy efficient solutions in lighting applications across various industry verticals in this region. In this region, the important country-specific markets are USA and Canada.

In Europe, the market growth is progressing due to technological advancement, and the presence of many manufacturers in this region. The most influential country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to rise as the largest regional market due to the growing demand for electronic devices, the rising purchasing power of consumers, and the presence of many manufacturers in this region. The pivotal country-specific markets in this region are India, China, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Latest Industry News

AMS AG has released the TCS3701, an RGB light and infrared (IR) proximity sensor integrated circuit (IC) that accurately measures the intensity of ambient light from behind an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen. This capability supports the industrial design trend to maximize the smartphone display area by eliminating front-facing bezels, where an ambient light/proximity sensor is usually located. 7 JAN 2019

Casper, the Wave mattress innovator, has introduced the Casper Glow, a smart light designed to help users control the brightness of nightlight while they go to sleep. 29 JAN 2019

