Aneurysm Therapy Market Forecast To 2026 Insights Shared In Detailed Report

Aneurysms occur when the walls of the arteries weaken, causing an abnormally large bulge. They can lead to the rupturing of the walls, which can result in internal bleeding. Although an aneurysm can occur in any part of the body, it is most common in brain, aorta, legs, and spleen. According to the Healthline newsletter, 13,000 deaths occur each year in the U.S. from aortic aneurysms. Aneurysms damage tissue in the arteries due to blockages caused by deposits of material such as fats. This triggers the heart to pump at a faster rate than normal, which can cause atherosclerotic disease and high blood pressure and lead to bleeding and serious complications.

Treatment depends on the location of the aneurysm such as chest or abdomen. The treatment is carried out using surgery or medication. However, minimally invasive procedures are chosen over traditional open surgery because they involve repairing and reinforcing damaged blood vessels. The technical development of aneurysm treatment devices for surgical purposes has increased with an increase in research and development by major companies. The use and availability of different types of aneurysm therapy have evolved over the past century. However, further research continues to develop the more clinical applications of the therapy and reduce the adverse effects associated with its use.

Major factors driving the aneurysm therapy market are high incidence of smoking among the population, high blood pressure (hypertension), hardening of the arteries (arteriosclerosis), and rise in the incidence of underlying diseases that increase the risk of developing aneurysms. Some people may be genetically prone to aneurysms, which is also a factor that is likely to drive the global aneurysm therapy market. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, occurrence of familial aneurysms among subarachnoid hemorrhage patients is 6% to 20%.

Rise in demand for surgical aneurysm therapy techniques, especially among the geriatric population, is another factor that is anticipated to drive the aneurysm therapy market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies for surgical products and emergence of new technologies are expected to propel the global aneurysm therapy market. However, factors such as adverse effects of surgery, blood clots and cranial nerve damage due to the use of surgical devices, and high cost of treatment are projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global aneurysm therapy market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the aneurysm therapy market can be segmented into surgical and medication. The surgical segment accounted for a prominent share of the global aneurysm therapy market in 2017, due to an increase in the prevalence of aneurysm surgery and rise in demand for aneurysm surgery, especially from emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India. The surgical segment can be further divided into clipping, diverter, coiling, and others. The medication segment can be further categorized into antiseizure medications, analgesics, calcium channel blockers, antihypertensive, anti-emetics and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global aneurysm therapy market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global aneurysm therapy market during the forecast period, due to an increace in the prevalence of aneurysms among different age groups and rise in research & developmental activities by medical companies. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, in June 2017, Pulsar Vascular, Inc.’s product PulseRider Aneurysm Neck Reconstruction Device was approved for treating wide-necked aneurysms.

According to the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology, the incidence of subarachnoid hemorrhage (type of aneurysm) in U.S. is 9.7 per 100,000. The mortality rate is nearly 40%, and it mostly affects patients above 50 years of age. Furthermore, a rise in the occurrence of high blood pressure and increase in health care funding by government bodies, especially in developing countries such as China and India, have boosted demand for aneurysm therapy. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel demand for cost-effective aneurysm therapy among patients. These factors are projected to drive the aneurysm therapy market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026.

Key players operating in the global aneurysm therapy market include Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Terumo Corporation (Micro Vention), MicroPort Medical Company, Sequent Medical, Inc., Codman & Shurtleff, Abbott, Boston Scientific, phenox GmbH, and Pulsar Vascular, Inc..

