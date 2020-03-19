The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Antimycobacterial Drugs Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026” worldwide.

Antimycobacterial Drugs Market: Snapshot

Antimycobacterial agents have garnered increasing interest worldwide among drug makers. The groundswell of interest has stemmed from the need for public health management of range of Mycobacterium infections particularly tuberculosis (TB). These agents have expanded our understanding of the pathogenesis of TB. The agents are usually found in multidrug combinations and are highly efficacious in the accurate treatment of infections, thereby earning a prominent spot in long-term therapeutic regimens. However, low safety profile of antimycobacterial agents is a notable snag. Nevertheless, need for clinically effective treatment of multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) has spurred advancements in antimycobacterial with better pharmacology.

With increasing governments’ attention to contain the epidemic of TB and AIDS in developing nations, the antimycobacterial market is garnering a robust fillip. Growing study on drug-resistance of Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex has also expanded the prospects of the market. Attractive advances have taken place in the use of anti-mycobacterial drug for drug delivery system. Liposome-encapsulated antimycobacterial drugs have shown promising potential in reducing the toxicity and long-term retention of these agents in patients’ bodies. The search for new drug targets is fueling research in antimycobacterial drug discoveries in various parts of the world. Large number of promising drug candidates at different stages of the pipeline has also bolstered the prospects of these drugs. A few breakthroughs in recent years has expanded the potential of the antimycobacterial drugs market. The use of mycobacteria-infected amoebae in discovering new molecular targets is a recent case in point.

The global antimycobacterial drugs market can be segmented based on product type and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the antimycobacterial drugs market can be classified into drugs used for tuberculosis, drugs used for leprosy, and drugs used for atypical mycobacteria. The drugs used for tuberculosis segment can be bifurcated into first line drugs and alternative drugs. First line drugs include isoniazid, ethambutol, streptomycin, and rifampicin. Alternative drugs include PAS (para amino salicylate) and ethionamide. The drugs used for leprosy segment includes Dapsone (diamino diphenyl sulfone), clofazimine, and rifampicin. Atypical mycobacteria drugs include azithromycin and clarithromycin. The drugs used for tuberculosis segment held the largest share of the antimycobacterial drugs market in 2017 due to campaigns organized by governments to spread awareness about tuberculosis. The segment is expected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global antimycobacterial drugs market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the antimycobacterial drugs market in 2017 due to easy availability of leprosy and tuberculosis medications in government hospitals. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of region, the global antimycobacterial drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Middle East & Africa dominated the global market in 2017 due to high prevalence of TB and related co-infections in the developing countries. According to WHO, in 2017, 10 million people were infected with TB in the region, and 1.6 million succumbed to the disease (including 0.3 million with HIV). The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to rise in prevalence of mycobacterial diseases, surge in awareness, increase in per capita income, and improvement in health care infrastructure.

Major players operating in the global antimycobacterial drugs market include Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lupin Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Systopic Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi, Zydus Cadila, and Merck & Co., Inc.

