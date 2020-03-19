ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market 2019 Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2025”.



Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs drop and as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when.

AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns. The output can be a projection of market demand, which in turn could drive raw material sourcing, human staffing, financing decisions, inventory, maintenance of equipment, and energy consumption.

The growth of this market is driven by growing usage of big data technology and industrial IoT in the manufacturing industry, extensive usage of robotics, increased in usage of computer vision technology by manufacturing companies, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments.

The Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

General Electric Company

Data RPM, Sight Machine

General Vision, Inc

Rockwell, Automation Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others (Textiles & Aerospace)



Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

