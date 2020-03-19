Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

The report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

October 2019, IBM coporation introduced new version of Watson AI platform for supply chain management. This tool can provide alerts regarding data retreival from the most relevant database, published data and past records of the supply chain operations.

July 2019, Centiro, a cloud based transportation and delivery management solution provider, annonuced to invest in new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to strengthen its supply chain network.

Key players

Nvidia Corporation, IBM corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Logility, Inc., Amazon, and LLamasoft, Inc. among others are some of the key players in Artificial intelligence (AI) in supply chain market.

Segmentation

The global AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into component, technology, deployment, application, end-users and region.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, and software. Hardware segment is further classified into processors, memory, and network. Processors segment is further sub-segmented into CPU, GPU, FPGA, and ASIC.

By technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision.

By deployment, the market is sub-categorized into on-premise, on-cloud, and hybrid.

By application, the market is classified into fleet management, warehouse management, supply chain planning, logistics & shipping, supplier relationship management, risk management among others.

By end-users, the market is sub-divided into aerospace, automotive, retail, manufacturing, food & beverage, consumer electronics, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Artificial intelligence (AI) in supply chain market is studied for North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the Rest Of The World (including the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

North America is expected to dominate the Artificial intelligence (AI) in supply chain market during the forecast period. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure and is widely known as an early adopter of new technologies. USA is the leading market in AI in supply chain due to high adoption rate of AI based solutions by supply chain industry and retailers for warehouse management, and supply chain planning to satisfy the increasing consumer demand efficiently.

Asia-Pacific Artificial intelligence (AI) in supply chain market is the second dominant market and is also projected to grow with fastest growing CAGR during forecast period. Increasing trend of online shopping, increasing dominance of e-commerce companies such as Amazon, and Flipkart, positive approach towards adopting new technologies, and on-going development of digital and networking with full support of the respective government are some key factors driving the market in Asia-Pacific region. China is leading the market, whereas, India is projected to witness high growth in coming years.

Europe is expected to be witness high growth in coming years owing to increasing usage of AI-enabled software and cognitive computing algorithms & techniques by the industries such as automotive and manufacturing. Further, rising trend of online purchase in European countries such as Germany, France and Spain, are projected to fuel the market growth of AI based supply chain in the region during the forecast period.

