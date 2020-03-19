ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Artificial Tears Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Rising Growth and Opportunity in 2019-2025”.



Artificial tears are lubricant eye drops used to treat the dryness and irritation associated with deficient tear production in keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eyes). They are also used to moisten contact lenses and in eye examinations.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is in fast growth. North America is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. Asia Pacific, especially China, are experiencing high growth rate in comparison with other regions.

The benefits of Artificial Tear are becoming better realized as more research is done. As far as their chemistry is concerned, they contain carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxypropylmethyl cellulose and hydroxypropyl cellulose. The compound hydroxypropyl cellulose helps in thickening and stabilizing the tear film in the cornea, thus prolonging the tear film break-up time in dry eye patients.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Artificial Tears market is valued at 2050 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Artificial Tears volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Tears market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allergan

Alcon (Novartis)

Bausch & Lomb

Abbott

Santen Pharmaceutical

Ursapharm

Rohto

Similasan Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Ocusoft

Nicox

Sintong

Wuhan Yuanda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Artificial Tear Liquid

Artificial Tear Ointment

Segment by Application

Dry Eyes Treatment

Contact Lenses Moisten

Others

