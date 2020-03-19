Automated Sample Storage Systems Market to Rise to a Revenue Opportunity of US$1,950 mn by 2025

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market: Overview

This report on the global automated sample storage systems market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market: Scope and Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global automated sample storage systems market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global automated sample storage systems market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as Biobanking Efficiency & Cost Cutting, Growing demand for biological samples from researchers, and Outsourcing of biobanks have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market: Segmentation

The automated sample storage systems market has segmented into four categories, namely by product type, by application, by capacity, by end-user and by region.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global automated sample storage systems market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, and Mexico.

The report also profiles major players in the automated sample storage systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Brooks Automation, Inc., TTP LabTech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Angelantoni Life Science, LiCONiC AG, Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd., Biotron Healthcare, Haier BioMedical (Haier Group), ASKION, and Tsubakimoto Chain Co. and others.

The global Automated Sample Storage Systems market is segmented as follows:

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Revenue, by Product Type

System Unit

Reagents & Consumables

Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Revenue, by Application