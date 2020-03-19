Automotive Dashboard Camera Market is Estimated to Exceed US$ 20 Bn by 2026

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Dashboard Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global automotive dashboard camera marketis expected to expand at a CAGR of about 25% during the forecast period.

Increase in corruption, increased rate of accidents, discounts from insurance companies, rise in demand for vehicle safety, acceptance of dashboard camera footage as evidence, expansion of ride sharing and ride hailing activities, increased on-road recreational activities, and decreasing prices of dashboard cameras are fueling the demand for automotive dashboard cameras across the globe. Harsh driving conditions across several nations, such as Russia, have resulted in heavy adoption of dashboard cameras. Insurance companies are facing increased number of false insurance claims. Increase in insurance extortionist and insurance denials has resulted in the increased adoption of dashboard cameras.

Consumers prefer to install external view dashboard cameras, as they record accidents and incidents happening outside the vehicle. These cameras can be mounted at the rear view mirror, at the rear windshield of the vehicle, or at window glasses. These cameras are highly popular among tourists who like to record their journeys and among police vehicles. In the U.S., the police of several states has made it mandatory to have dashboard cameras on their vehicles. Internal view cameras are witnessing an increase in demand from ride hailing and ride sharing company owners and fleet owners. Majority of external view cameras and internal view cameras are mounted on dashboards of vehicles. Therefore, the front mounted dashboard camera segment of the global automotive dashboard camera market accounted for a major share, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Dashboard cameras are mounted at the rear windshield in order to record back-end collisions and activities occurring at the rear-end of the vehicle.

Generally, dashboard cameras are connected by means of a wire. Footage being recorded in dashboard cameras can be viewed on mobile, TV, or laptop, which is connected to the dashboard via wire. Rapid expansion of wireless connectivity has boosted the demand for wireless dashboard cameras. Therefore, the Bluetooth connected dashboard camera segment of the market is likely to witness a prominently growing demand during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of about 32% between 2018 and 2026.

Multi-lens cameras are capable of simultaneously recording videos from different directions. They eliminate the need for separate dashboard cameras for recording external and internal views. Multi-lens cameras are also known as multi-channel dashboard cameras. Multi-lens dash cams can be mounted on the dashboard, front windscreen, rear-view mirror, rear windscreen, or at the window glass. The multi-lens dashboard camera are of two types: double lens dash cam and four lens dash cam. Multi-lens cameras are witnessing a lower rate of adoption as compared to single lens cameras, owing to the marginally higher cost of multi-lens cameras.