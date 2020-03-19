Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Research By Key Players, Type And Application, Future Growth To 2026

Avian influenza can be defined as the disease caused by infection by the bird flu Type-A virus. These viruses are found commonly in aquatic birds and they can cause infection in domestic poultry and other species of birds. Based on the protein present on the virus surface, the influenza Type-A virus can be sub-classified into neuraminidase (NA) and hemagglutinin (HA). Based on their molecular characteristics and ability to cause disease and mortality in chicken, the avian influenza virus can be classified into highly pathogenic and low pathogenic.

However, both are known to spread rapidly in poultry. The low-pathogenic avian influenza virus does not manifest any signs of a disease. It only exhibits mild illnesses such as decline in egg production and ruffled feathers. However, infection by the highly pathogenic influenza virus leads to high mortality. The avian influenza virus is also known to cause infection in humans when the virus is inhaled or when it enters the eyes, the nose, or the mouth. The avian influenza virus is shed through saliva, feces, and mucous. Avian influenza vaccines are employed as a tool to combat financial losses caused due to the infection.

The growing prevalence of diseases, primarily in developing regions, is a major cause of over 90% of mortality in poultry. High demand for poultry for consumption, ongoing research for the development of effective vaccines for disease prevention, and the increasing number of outbreaks contribute to the global avian influenza vaccines market.

However, rapid deterioration of these vaccines at room temperature within a couple of hours makes them unsuitable for transportation to distant villages. In addition, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (U.S. DA), the vaccines currently available do not match the required levels of efficacy and hence, they should not be used for treating outbreaks of avian influenza. These factors are likely to restrain the avian influenza vaccines market during the forecast period. Furthermore, lack of awareness about the disease among people maintaining poultry is projected to hamper the avian influenza vaccines market in the near future.

The global avian influenza vaccines market can be segmented based on vaccine type, strain, application, and region. In terms of vaccine type, the avian influenza vaccines market can be classified into inactivated vaccines, live recombinant vaccines, and combination vaccines. Based on strain, the avian influenza vaccines market can be divided into H5 strain, H7 strain, and H9 strain. In terms of application, the avian influenza vaccines market can be segregated into chicken, duck & goose, and others.

Geographically, the global avian influenza vaccines market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to ongoing research and development activities and growing awareness among people in the region. Europe is projected to account for the second-largest share of the global market, in terms of revenue, from 2018 to 2026.

The avian influenza vaccines market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significant contribution of developing economies such as India and China. Growing dependence on poultry as the key source of proteins in diet and rising prevalence of the avian influenza disease in the region drive the avian influenza vaccines market in Asia Pacific.

Leading players operating in the global avian influenza vaccines market are Merial (a Sanofi Company), QianYuanHao Biological Corporation Limited, DHN, Harbin Veterinary Research Institute (HVRI), CEVA, Elanco, The Qingdao Yebio Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Zoetis, Inc., FATRO S.p.A., CAVAC, Ringpu Biology, Merck Animal Health (a subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc.), and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

