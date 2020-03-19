Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market is Estimated to Register a Strong 9.2% CAGR Between 2017 – 2025

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market: Snapshot

The increasing prevalence of numerous cutaneous malignancies, especially non-melanoma skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, have influenced the market for basal cell carcinoma treatment substantially across the world. Prolonged sun exposure, along with various factors, such as fair complexion, exposure to chemical carcinogens, including arsenic, and genetic issues are increasing the risks of developing basal cell carcinoma in human significantly.

The increase in geriatric population, giving rise to numerous skin diseases, such as actinic keratosis and other non-melanoma skin malignancies, is another important factor that has been fueling the demand for basal cell carcinoma treatment substantially. In addition to these, the market is expected to gain considerably from the changing lifestyle of people in developing economies over the coming years as it is anticipated to drive demand for better disease treatments, which in turn, is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the companies operating in the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

In 2016, the opportunity in the global market was US$4.66 bn. Progressing at a CAGR of 9.20% over the period from 2017 to 2025, the market is likely to reach US$10.14 bn by 2025 end.

Surgical Treatments for Basal Cell Carcinoma to Remain More in Demand

Broadly, the global market for basal cell carcinoma treatment is evaluated on the basis of the type of treatment and the end user. Based on the type of the treatment, the market is classified into surgeries, drugs, and several other types of treatments. Excision, electrodessication and cutterage (ED&C), Moh’s surgery, and cryosurgery are the most prominent types of surgeries used for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma. In terms of drugs, topical treatment and advanced medication are extensively in this treatment. Other basal cell carcinoma treatments include radiation therapy, photodynamic therapy (PDT), and laser therapy.

Surgeries has proved to be more effective among all the treatment methods for basal cell carcinoma, leading to their high demand. Analysts expect the trend to remain so over the next few years, ensuring the dominance of the surgical segment. Hospitals and specialty clinics have surfaced as the prominent end user of basal cell carcinoma treatment solutions across the world.

North America to Maintain Supremacy

The global basal cell carcinoma treatment market is also analyzed on the basis of the geography. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are considered as the prominent geographical segments of this market. North America, which is the current market leader, is expected to remain dominant over the next few years. The presence of a well-established medical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing expenditure on healthcare, and the high prevalence of basal cell carcinoma in this region are likely to boost the growth of the market for basal cell carcinoma treatment in North America.

The global market for basal cell carcinoma treatment is led by Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc. With only a few players, the market is consolidated; however, the rivalry between these players characterizes the competitive landscape prevalent in this market.