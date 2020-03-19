Bioadhesive Market Key Players – Adhesives Research Inc., 3M Co., SCION, Adhbio

Global Bioadhesive Market: Snapshot

The global market for bioadhesive has been gaining significantly over the recent past. Thanks to the increasing implementation of stringent rules and regulations, compelling industries to limit the application of petroleum-based products, the focus on eco-friendly, bio-based adhesives has increased, which is reflecting greatly on this market. The technological advancements in research and development activities and the resultant advancements in adhesives is also supporting the adoption of a variety of bioadhesives across the world. Going forward, the increasing entry of new vendors in this market is likely to back up its growth over the next few years.

As per Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for bioadhesive, which stood at US$251.6 mn in 2015, is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 12.90% during the period from 2016 to 2024a and is projected to increase to US$736.0 mn by the end of 2024.

Demand for Animal-based Bioadhesives to Remain High

The global market for bioadhesives is broadly analyzed on the basis of the source and the end user. Based on the source, the market has been classified into plant-based bioadhesives and animal-based bioadhesives. Among the two, the animal-based bioadhesive segment led the global market in 2015 with a share of nearly 80%. Researchers expect it to continue like this over the forecast period as well on the ground of the rising utilization of these adhesives in the medical and healthcare industry for specialty applications, such as open surgeries and wound closures.

By the application, the market has been categorized into the paper and packaging, medical, personal care, wood works and furniture, and the construction industries. With a share of more than 30%, the paper and packaging industry surfaced as the leading consumer of a varied range of bioadhesives in 2015. Over the coming years, the industry is expected to continue as the key end user of bioadhesives, thanks to the steady rise in the global packaging industry.

Europe to Retain its Top Position

Geographically, the worldwide market for bioadhesives is led by Europe. In 2015, the European market accounted for more than 35% of the overall market, thanks to the increase in the construction activities. Over the forthcoming years, the regional market is likely to remain dominant on the grounds of the high demand for bioadhesives in several industries, such as construction, packaging, and wood works and furniture in this region. Germany is anticipated to emerge as the leading consumers of bioadhesives in Europe in the near future.

Apart from Europe, North America is also expected to display lucrative growth opportunities for the market for bioadhesives. The rising implementation of stringent norms and policies concerning the usage of petroleum-derived products in this region is likely to boost the North America market for bioadhesives in the years to come. The development of novel products with efficient adhesive properties is also projected to provide momentum to the North American market over the next few years.

Adhesives Research Inc., 3M Co., SCION, Adhbio, Bioadhesive Alliance Inc., Meredian Holdings Group Inc., Ecosynthetix Inc., Ashland, Cryolife Inc., and Henkel Corp. are some of the key players operating in the global bioadhesive market.