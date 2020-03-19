Bladeless Wind Turbines Market Worldwide Report 2024 With Key Player Vortex Bladeless & Trends

Wind is an essential part of the global renewable energy landscape and in the foreseeable future, the reliance on it is anticipated to increase. Currently, turbines are the most commonly used machines to convert wind energy into electrical energy with the movement of the blades fuelling an electricity generator. However, the top-heavy nature of conventional wind turbines requires high-quality components to avoid structural damage. This factor increases the cost of constructing the whole system. On the other hand, with the recent innovation of bladeless wind turbines, the risk of structural damage to the system can be reduced significantly. Bladeless wind turbines do not include rotating blades and are designed in such a way that they stand erect and oscillate in response to the vortices. The reduced weight of these turbines is acting as a primary driver of the global bladeless wind turbines market.

At present, the global bladeless wind turbine market is being propelled by the efforts of a Spanish company, Vortex Bladeless, which has innovated a contemporary design of bladeless turbines. With intensive ongoing research and product enhancements, more companies are expected to enter the market.