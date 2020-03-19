Bone Marrow Biopsy Needles Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

The soft spongy tissue in the center of a bone is called bone marrow. Bone marrow biopsy helps to detect abnormalities, such as cancers of the bone marrow or blood disorders including leukemia and lymphomas, which can affect blood cells or marrow. Bone marrow biopsy involves removal of a sample of bone marrow and a small amount of bone using a large needle. Bone marrow biopsy is an invasive procedure and requires skilled personnel to perform.

Based on type, the global bone marrow biopsy needles market can be segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable needles segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Single-use or disposable needles assure sterility for every procedure and also help in the prevention of cross contamination. This is expected to boost the segment during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as most bone marrow biopsies are performed under specific guidance and hospitals have various surgical instruments of different sizes and shapes. Moreover, patients prefer to visit hospitals for routine checkup.

Rise in prevalence of blood diseases such as leukemia and aplastic anemia in the developed and developing countries is a major factor fueling the growth of the global bone marrow biopsy needles market. According to the National Cancer Institute report 2015, an estimated 405,815 people were living with leukemia in the U.S. in 2015. However, inadequate infrastructure for bone marrow biopsy is anticipated to hamper the market in developing countries in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global bone marrow biopsy needles market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of blood diseases. Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute report 2015, the number of new cases of leukemia in the U.S. was 13.8 per 100,000 people per year. Increase in geriatric population, well-established health care infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement for various tests drive the bone marrow biopsy needles market in Europe. Rise in demand for effective therapies, improving health care infrastructure, and awareness about biopsy for early detection of blood diseases are likely to propel the bone marrow biopsy needles market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026. Advancement in tests and diagnosis, increase in per capita income, and availability of skilled lab technicians are projected to augment the bone marrow biopsy needles market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global bone marrow biopsy needles market are Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Zamar Biopsy, Tenko International Group, Tsunami Medical, Medtronic, and Biopsybell S.R.L., among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

