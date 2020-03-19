Bronchitis Market Industry Overview, Trends And Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2026

Bronchitis is a respiratory disease which causes inflammation in the airways, also known as bronchi, of the lungs. It leads to irritation and inflammation of the lining of bronchial tubes that are responsible for carrying air to and from the lungs. Bronchitis is caused by bacteria and viruses. However, viral infection is most common. Shortness of breath, cough with thick mucus, chest discomfort, wheezing, fatigue, slight fever, and chills are the common symptoms of bronchitis.

Bronchitis can be either acute or chronic. Acute bronchitis, also known as chest cold, is a temporary inflammation of the bronchial tubes that leads to cough and mucus production and lasts for up to three weeks.

On the other hand, chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which is a long-term, serious condition leading to production of cough with thick mucus and lasts for up to three months. Cigarette smoking, gastric influx, air pollution, allergy, and high exposure to irritants such as dust, chemicals, and fumes are the major risk factors associated with the development of bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Increase in morbidity and mortality associated with chronic bronchitis across the globe is a major factor driving the global bronchitis market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 8.6 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis in the U.S. in 2017. Similarly, 0.2 deaths per 100,000 population were caused due to bronchitis in the country in 2017. Changing lifestyles, exposure to irritants, smoking, and increase in the geriatric patient population are the other major factors anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, strong pipeline and favorable government initiatives to create awareness about bronchitis among the people are expected to augment the market from 2018 to 2026. However, patent expiry and stringent regulatory scenario are likely to restrain the bronchitis market in the next few years.

The global bronchitis market can be segmented based on type, treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the bronchitis market can be bifurcated into chronic and acute. Based on treatment, the global bronchitis market can be categorized into drugs and oxygen therapy. The drugs segment can be classified into ant-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics, mucolytics, and bronchodilators. In terms of end-user, the bronchitis market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to large number of visits to office-based physicians for lower respiratory disorders.

The global bronchitis market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for dominant share of the global bronchitis market between 2018 and 2026. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of bronchitis and increase in the number of deaths associated with the disease in the U.S. The bronchitis market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in the geriatric population suffering from chronic bronchitis.

According to NHS, approximately 2 million people are affected by chronic bronchitis in the U.K.; majority being adults aged over 50. Adoption of western lifestyle, rise in the number of baby boomers suffering from respiratory disorders, and excessive cigarette smoking in emerging countries such as India and China are the major factors boosting the growth of the bronchitis market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to present significant opportunities in the bronchitis market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global bronchitis market are Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Kaiser Permanente, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Cathay Drug Company, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and AstraZeneca, among others. These players focus on investment in R&D to develop novel drugs for the effective treatment of bronchitis in order to expand product portfolio and strengthen presence across the globe.

