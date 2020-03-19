ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2025 by Regional Analysis, Classification, Applications and Development Factors”.



Thermal insulation is the method of reducing heat transfer between adjacent environments and maintaining an ambient temperature indoors.

Thermal insulation in buildings helps reduce the carbon footprint as it utilizes less energy to maintain a temperature and limits the conduction of heat to the external environment. Thermally insulated homes and buildings are less affected by external environmental temperature.

Thermal insulation materials are employed in the construction industry to maintain temperature in the range of around 1C to 100C. Factors such as increasing investment in the construction industry, rising number of manufacturing units, and growing urbanization are expected to drive the thermal insulation materials market further during the forecast period.

In order to maintain the energy standards, developed countries have formulated strict regulations to reduce their energy consumption. Additionally, developing economies such as India have adopted the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in a bid to help reduce the energy consumption by 30%-50% with the help of green building materials. Several nations are making efforts to be in line with the zero-energy standards in order to reduce the pollution generated in the production of thermal energy. Increasing concerns about environment are expected to prove to be a key opportunity for the growth of the thermal insulation market during the forecast period.

However, high capital cost of thermal insulation materials is projected to act as a hurdle in the growth of the thermal insulation market. Thermal insulation material segmented between the temperature range of 1C to 100C is projected to indicate the highest growth till 2023. Residential buildings and commercial offices constituted more than 30% of the energy consumption, out of which approximately half the amount was utilized for the cooling and heating of buildings.

In terms of geographic regions, North America will be the major revenue contributor to the building thermal insulation materials market throughout the forecast period. Initiatives such as the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and tax rebates play an important role in driving the demand for thermal insulation materials in the region. Additionally, the stringent government regulations in countries such as the US and Canada and the growth of the construction industry, will also fuel the markets growth in North America.

The global Building Thermal Insulation Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Building Thermal Insulation Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Thermal Insulation Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Paroc Group

ROCKWOOL International

Atlas Roofing

Beijing New Building Material (Group)

BYUCKSAN

Cellofoam North America

Dalian Yanmian

The Dow Chemical Company

GAF

Huntsman International

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group

NOVA Chemicals

Saint-Gobain

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Polystyrene

Segment by Application

Flat Roof

Pitched Roof

External Wall

Internal Wall

Cavity Wall

Floor

