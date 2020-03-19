Cardiac Implants Market to Show a 7.2% of CAGR in Healthcare up to 2023 | Says MRFR

Global Cardiac Implants Market is discussed at length. Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasts a CAGR of 7.82% for global cardiac implants market from 2018 to 2023. Cardiac implants are devices implanted in the heart which monitor and maintain the normal functions of the heart. Cardiac implants monitor the heart’s condition, detect fluctuations, and provide this information to the doctor or the health care provider.

Additionally, they are used in the treatment of heart diseases such as myocardial ischemia, heart failure, and acute myocardial infarction, among others. The growing prevalence of cardiac diseases and the growing population of older adults across the globe are some factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with cardiac implants and risk of injections due to these implants may hamper the market growth over the forecasted period.

Key Players:

Abbott (US)

Amg International (Germany)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Biotronik (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

LivaNova PLC (UK)

Medtronic Plc (US)

SynCardia Systems Inc. (Arizona)

and Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant regional market in the global cardiac implant market, primarily due to the presence of several emerging economies in the region. The rising rate of mortality due to cardiovascular diseases in the region has contributed to the increased demand for cardiac implants in the APAC region. Countries such as Japan, China, and India are witnessing large reforms in the healthcare sector, and rapid development of the same, in tandem with government support for the advancement of existing healthcare technologies, is expected to drive the demand for cardiac implants in the region. The APAC market represents a significant opportunity for the growth of the global cardiac implant market in the coming years.

The Americas and Europe have somewhat similar growth patterns and are expected to be significant markets for the global cardiac implant market. Well-developed healthcare sectors along with the presence of several market-leading players in these regions have been the key supporting factors for the growth of these regional markets. Moreover, they have a high geriatric population and favorable reimbursement policies, driving the demand for cardiac implants.

Segmentation:

The Global Cardiac Implants Market is made up of several key components that have been analyzed in MRFR’s report. Segmentation has been determined on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. Products have been segmented into cardiac rhythm management devices, coronary stent devices, prosthetic heart valves, and cardiac assist devices. Due to the high demand for devices to help manage arrhythmias, the market share for the cardiac rhythm management devices segment has been observed to be the most significant. Meanwhile, the coronary stent devices segment is projected to witness the fastest growth.

Applications of cardiac implants have been found in arrhythmias, myocardial ischemia, acute myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, and others. Arrhythmias are the most common application of cardiac implants. The congestive heart failure segment is growing at the fastest rate and is expected to grow considerably over the forecast period.

End-users of Cardiac Implants Market are segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Although hospitals have acquired the largest share of the market, the ambulatory surgical centre segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increased demand for emergency care of cardiovascular disorders.

