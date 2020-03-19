Consumer Barrier Films Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

In the past couple of decades, rigid packaging has given way to the more convenient flexible packaging solutions. Consumer barrier films serve a variety of purposes, such as aroma protection, and increasing shelf life of the product within. Consumer barrier films find a wide range of applications in the food, home & personal care, pet food & pet care industries, and the likes, for flow wrapping, lidding and other purposes. The transparent nature of the consumer packaging films enables excellent product display, which enhances their chances of selling. Consumer barrier films are necessary for food and non-food products alike, for acting as an efficient aroma, odour, and gas barrier, thus facilitating growth in preference for consumer barrier films in the market.

Consumer barrier films find applications in a variety of horizontal and vertical form-fill-seal applications. Rising demand for flexible packaging solutions that enhance the shelf life of the product, coupled with more consumer appeal for packaging solutions with excellent product presentation, are the major factors expected to ensure a positive outlook for the global consumer barrier films market, over the forecast period.

Global consumer barrier films market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the past couple of decades, driven by evolving consumer-level and design-level trends. Significant improvements have been made in the way products are packaged, keeping ‘consumer-convenience’ as the main objective. Several factors are expected to fuel growth of the global consumer barrier films market, which, as discussed above, include a growing demand for packaging solutions which enhance the shelf life of the product. In addition, consumer barrier films decrease the need for preservatives, and prevent de-oxygenation of the product, thereby stopping degradation of the food product.

Growth of the global consumer barrier films market could, however, be hampered by concerns regarding the ability of plastic material to enable exchange of vapors and gases, thereby threatening to compromise the safety and quality of packaged products. Manufacturers in the global consumer barrier films market have been focusing on consumer convenience for new product launches, which has enabled addition of new features such as high sealing strength, anti-fogging abilities, anti-static nature, and high printability. All these features are expected to drive growth of the global barrier films market, over the forecast period.

Global consumer barrier films market: Segmentation

The global consumer barrier films market is segmented as:

On the basis of material, the global consumer barrier films market is segmented as –

PA

EVOH

OPA

SiOx

BOPP

PVDC

CPP

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the global consumer barrier films market is segmented as –

Food Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

Others

Global consumer barrier films market: Geographical Outlook

The global consumer barrier films market is divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The Western Europe region is expected to lead the global consumer barrier films market, both in terms of production and demand. This is expected to be closely followed by the Asia Pacific region, which provides lucrative opportunities for growth of the global as well as regional consumer barrier films market. The North America region, owing to a large consumer retail industry, is expected to witness moderate growth in the regional consumer barrier films market, over the forecast period.

The APEJ and the Latin America consumer barrier films market is poised to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to fast changing lifestyle of the local people, which is giving rise to the on-the-go consumption trend. As a result, local people are showing increased preference for ready-to-eat meals and microwavable packaging solutions. Rise in modern retail is further expected to bolster growth of the consumer barrier films market.

Global consumer barrier films market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global consumer barrier films market are – Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, and Bemis Company, Inc.