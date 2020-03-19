Contraceptives Market Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6.10% Over the Period Between 2017 and 2025

Global Contraceptives Market: Overview

The report on the contraceptive market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of unintended pregnancy, advent of new low cost generics drugs and devices of contraceptives by key players, and increase in adoption and awareness for contraceptives usage in developing countries are the major drivers of the global contraceptive market.

The contraceptive market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global contraceptive market with respect to the segments based on product type, distribution channel and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global contraceptive market.

Global Contraceptives Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the contraceptive market is segmented as contraceptives drugs and contraceptive devices. The contraceptive drug is further segmented into oral contraceptive, contraceptive injectable, and topical contraceptive patch. Oral contraceptive is further segmented into combined contraceptives and mini-pills. Contraceptive devices is segmented into male contraceptives and female contraceptives. Female contraceptive is segmented into female condoms, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive sponges, contraceptive vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, and non-surgical permanent contraception devices. The product market segments have been analyzed based on available drugs and devices, product pipeline for new contraceptives products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for contraceptive product among population. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, contraceptives market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, independent pharmacy, online platform, clinics and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on availability of different contraceptive products, availability of these products at different distribution channels and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global contraceptive market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Contraceptives Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global contraceptive market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report includes Merck & Co., Inc., Cipla Inc., Allergan plc, Bayer AG, HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., and others.