Cream Powder Market : Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2018 – 2028

The cream powder is prepared from a blend of fresh cream and milk that has been pasteurized, spray dried to create a naturally rich cream powder with a fat content ranging from 42% to 60% fat. Coconut cream powder is another non-dairy solution for lactose intolerance consumers which is made from the essence of mature coconuts and has a mild coconut flavor. The cream powder generally used in the food processing industry for preparing various products such as ice creams, chocolate, desserts, biscuits, baked food products, others. The unique characteristics of cream powder such as good dispersibility, solubility, flavor, high-fat content, easy to handle, and store as compared to UHT and fresh cream, make a cream powder to use in various applications. The cream powder is also a cost-effective solution compared to fresh cream as it reduces refrigeration, easy to store as well as has a high shelf life.

Rise in vegan population globally owing to growing concern of environment as well as animals, increasing demand of cream powder for preparing whipped creams, expanding health-conscious consumers, and changing consumers’ preference towards dairy alternatives are the factors influencing the growth of the cream powder market in the near future. Additionally, increase in lactose intolerance consumers, accelerating the trend of out-of-home food consumption pattern, the rise in per capita consumption of ice creams and frozen desserts, and growing trend for product premiumization are some other factors fueling the growth of the cream powder market during the forecast period. However, variation in fat content in cream powder makes it difficult to maintain a dessert’s appealing look, availability of alternative products, and growing food safety as well as quality standards along with government laws and regulations may hamper the growth of cream powder market during the forecast period.

The shifting trend of out-of-home consumption sees robust growth among the population. Consumers’ inclination to ‘enjoy food away from home’ is creating unique challenges for manufacturers. Out-of-home consumption includes all occasions when a consumer enjoys a product outside the home. Thus, changes in consumers’ eating habits provide innovation opportunities for various food manufacturers to develop novel food products is the factors due to which cream powder market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, consumers are demanding for natural products for healthy diet and premium products are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the cream powder market.

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.