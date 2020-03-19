Digital Therapeutic Devices Market is Predicted to Reach a Valuation of US$2,082.3 mn by the End of 2025

Global Digital Therapeutic Devices Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global digital therapeutic devices market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global digital therapeutic devices market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global digital therapeutic devices market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for technologically advanced services, product innovation, and increasing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Digital Therapeutic Devices Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the global digital therapeutic devices market has been segmented into pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices and insulin pumps. Based on application, the digital therapeutic devices market is segmented into preventive, treatment/care. Preventive application is further segmented into pre diabetes, obesity, smoking cessation and others. Treatment/care application is further categorized into diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, medication adherence and others. Based on end user, the digital therapeutic devices market is segmented into B2C and B2B. B2C end user is further segmented into patients and caregivers and B2B is further classified into providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Digital Therapeutic Devices Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global digital therapeutic devices market has been segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, and Japan.

The report also profiles major players in the digital therapeutic devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Proteus Digital Therapeutic Devices, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Nanobiosym, Inc., Dthera Sciences, Jintronix, Inc., Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health, Inc., HealthMine, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics.