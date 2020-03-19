The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Dry Mouth Treatment Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026” worldwide.

Dry Mouth Treatment Market: Snapshot

Dry mouth or xerostomia is a condition characterized by hyposalivation or reduced saliva flow in patients. Over the years, the condition has become more frequently observed in dental practice. In recent years, the condition has gained a chronic status for some individuals and has caused a wide range of oral problems such as dental caries, candidiasis, and halitosis. Secondary conditions are no less concerning as the condition leads to impaired speech, difficulty in swallowing, and unexplained taste change in individuals. Perhaps the most prominent cause of dry mouth or hyposalvation is polypharmacy especially in older patient cohorts. Key medication types that are responsible to dry mouth condition are psycholeptics, oral antidiabetics, psychoanaleptics, and antihypertensive agents. Diagnosis of dry mouth treatment includes a careful look on the medication history of the patient followed by a through oral examination. Dental practitioners usually refer such patients to specialists for treatments.

Popular drugs used to treat dry mouth treatment are FDA-approved systemic sialogogues. Oral pilocarpine and cevimeline have shown some efficacy in patient populations. However, contraindications of these medications are found in one or all patients suffering from chronic pulmonary disease, iritis, asthma, and cardiovascular diseases. Meanwhile, intraoral topical agents have garnered considerable traction in dry mouth management. Relentless efforts to develop more efficacious remedies fuels the prospects of the dry mouth treatment market. Mucin-containing lozenges have shown increased effectiveness. In addition, research is being conducted on assessing the efficacy of topical agents as secondary medication to treat dry mouth. On the other hand, the approach of reducing the dosage of medicine that cause hyposalivation is also gaining currency among specialists.

The global dry mouth treatment market can be segmented based on type, product, and region. By type, the market can be divided into OTC (over-the-counter) and prescription drugs. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines that do not need prescription from a health care professional for their purchase, whereas, prescription drugs require valid prescription from a health care professional. The OTC segment dominated the dry mouth treatment market in 2017 due easy availability and cost-effectiveness of the drugs. The OTC segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period. Based on product, the dry mouth treatment market can be divided into salivary stimulants, salivary substitutes, and dentifrices. Salivary stimulants are used to stimulate saliva flow when the saliva glands are still working. Saliva substitute or artificial saliva is used to replace moisture and lubricate the mouth as done by natural saliva. Dentifrices, such as, dry mouth toothpaste and mouthwash used for cleansing and polishing the teeth, also help to treat dry mouth. The salivary stimulants segment dominated the dry mouth treatment market in 2017 and is expected to retain its leading position during the forecast period as they are available over the counter in the market.

Based on geography, the global dry mouth treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the dry mouth treatment market in 2017, due to increased incidence of dry mouth and other associated diseases and improved reimbursement facilities available in the country. The dry mouth treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rising cases of dry mouth and increasing health care expenditure in the developing countries of the region.

Key players operating in the global dry mouth treatment market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Pendopharm, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Acacia PharmaGroup Plc., OraCoat.com, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC.

