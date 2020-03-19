Endoscopy Equipment Market to US$12.3 bn by the end of 2022

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market: Overview

The global endoscopy equipment market report provides a clear look at the various components of the market to provide a detailed overview of the global market. The report provides information about all leading segments of the global endoscopy equipment market in order to provide readers with a clear picture of the market’s granular composition. The historical trajectory exhibited by the global endoscopy equipment market between 2012 and 2017 is assessed in the report with the help of detailed information banks that provide readers with an accurate insight into what has powered the endoscopy equipment market’s growth and is likely to remain a key force for the market in the coming years. The report also studies the competitive dynamics and geographical distribution of the global endoscopy equipment market in order to elucidate the major dynamics affecting the global market and the regional hierarchy of the market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global endoscopy equipment market is likely to be valued at more than US$27.5 bn by the end of 2017 and further rise to US$33.5 bn by 2022. The market is likely to exhibit a solid 4% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

?Global Endoscopy Equipment Market: Dynamics

The major drivers and restraints affecting the trajectory of the global endoscopy equipment market are studied in the report to understand the way the market is likely to shape up in the coming years. Key drivers aiding the growth of the endoscopy equipment market are assessed to provide a quantitative representation of their likely effect on the global market in the coming years. A brief description of the likely effects of each driver is also provided in the report to better enable readers to understand the dynamics of the global endoscopy equipment market in the coming years. The major restraints hampering the growth prospects of the global endoscopy equipment market are also studied in the report to understand the factors likely to be detrimental for the operations of players looking to claim a significant share in the market in the coming years.

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market: Segmentation

The leading segments of the global endoscopy equipment market are studied in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of which segments are likely to offer the best ROI prospects in the coming years. The growth figures for key segments of the global endoscopy equipment market are assessed using reliable industry-standard analytical models, lending assurance to the projections derived on the basis of this information.

The report segments the global endoscopy equipment market by product type, application, end use, and geography in the report to provide readers with a comprehensive view of the market. By product type, the global endoscopy equipment market is segmented into endoscopes, operative devices, visualization systems, and others. Key end users in the global endoscopy equipment market include hospitals, diagnostic centers, specialized clinics, and others. Leading applications of endoscopy equipment include gastroenterology, respiratory tract monitoring, otorhinolaryngology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and others. In order to understand the geographical distribution of the global endoscopy equipment market, the report studies the market’s performance in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report sheds light on the competitive dynamics of the global endoscopy equipment market in a comprehensive manner by profiling key players operating in the market. Leading endoscopy equipment producers analyzed in the report include Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew Plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Medtronic Plc.