Epoxy Composite Global Market Opportunities, Development Strategy, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2023

Epoxy Composite Market Overview:

Epoxy Composite Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 38.19466 Bn by 2023 with CAGR of 7.4% between by 2023.

Epoxy Composite Market Key Players:

Epoxy Composite Market are;

Axiom Materials Inc. (US)

Hexcel Corporation (US)

Cytec Solvay Group (Belgium)

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV. (Netherlands)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Toray Industries, INC. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Rotec Composite Group B.V. (Netherlands)

SGL Group (Germany)

Gordon Composites Inc. (US)

Epoxy Composite Market Regional Analysis:

Epoxy Composite Market is classified on the basis of mixed geographic segmentation which involves regions such as America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific epoxy composite market is largest market owing to robust industry growth of end user industry in China, Japan and India. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for epoxy composite.

Positive stance on end-use industries such as automotive, transportation, aerospace & defence, sporting goods, electronics industry, construction industries, and others in countries like China & India is expected to drive demand. Increasing demand from the automotive & transportation, sporting goods, aerospace & defence, and construction industries, due to increase urbanization of various countries in the APAC region including India, japan and south Korea, fuel the growth of the global epoxy composite market during the forecast period.

Epoxy Composite Market Segment Analysis:

Epoxy Composite Market has been segmented into types and end user industries. Since types, the market has been divided into glass epoxy composite and carbon epoxy composite.

The glass fibre-based epoxy composite segment led the epoxy composite market, in terms of volume. Above all glass fibre-based epoxy composites led to the global epoxy composite market due to its exceptional features such as high durability, UV resistance, chemical resistance, mechanical resistance and heat & electrical resistance. Thus, the glass fibre-based epoxy composites are highly used in various industrial applications, such as automotive, wind power industry like in the maintenance of wind turbines, pipe & tank, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defence and marine. Numerous key players have invested considerably in R&D enterprises glass fibre composites to fulfil the demand of glass fibre epoxy composite.

As per Organisation International des Constructers automobiles (OICA), Automotive Industry has Produced Overall 94.97 Million Vehicles Expanding at 4.5% Annual Growth in 2016.

