Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Growth Factors, Recent Study, Size, Share, Forecast to 2022

Synopsis of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market:

The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 7.58 billion by 2022 with CAGR of ~5.5% between 2016 and 2022.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer elastomers continue to be one of the most commonly used and fastest growing synthetic rubbers. Improvement of quality and durability in ethylene propylene diene monomer design and performance has resulted in wide usage in automotive weather-stripping and seals, roofing membrane, electrical insulation glass-run channel, radiator, appliance hose, tubing, belts, roofing membrane, rubber mechanical goods, plastic impact modification, thermoplastic vulcanizates and other applications.

Ethylene propylene diene monomer is an elastomer which is form of synthetic rubber and known as EPDM rubber. EPDM exhibits competent compatibility with, ketones, varied temperatures, fireproof hydraulic fluids, and alkalis. Furthermore, fluctuation in prices of raw materials is expected to obstruct EPDM market growth, because prices of raw materials are reliant on the prices of crude oil and transportation of EPDM in the market.

Key Players of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market:

Key Players of the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market are

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Firestone Building Products Company (US)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kumho Polychem Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Johns Manville. (US)

Carlisle Companies (US)

Lion Elastomers (US)

Segmentation of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market:

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is majorly segmented based on application, end users and region.

Based on application of EPDM the market is segmented into roofing membrane, electrical insulation, weather-seal, thermoplastic vulcanizes, tubing, lubricant additive, and other applications. Based on end user the market segmented into automotive, building & construction, plastics industry and others and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market:

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market is classified based on variegated geographic segmentation which involves regions such as America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific ethylene propylene diene monomer market is largest market owing to robust industry growth of application industry in China, Japan, India Thailand and South Korea.

The North American ethylene propylene diene Monomer market is expressively increasing their end-use industries. North America is expected to hold the market with its increasing demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer in various applications, such as weather-seal, thermoplastic vulcanizes, tubing, lubricant additive and others.

