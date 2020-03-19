Evolving Industry Trends : Global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software Market 2025
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”.
This report focuses on the global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
DoubleClick (Google)
LiveRail
ONE by AOL
Rubicon Project
OpenX
PubMatic
BrightRoll (Oath Inc.)
AerServ
sovrn
Adform
AdJuggler
Altitude
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supply Side Platform (SSP) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
