Excipients Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

Booming pharmaceutical industry across the world is helping the global excipients market to grow exponentially. Rising number of medicine manufacturers in emerging region particularly in Latin America is contributing a significant share in the overall growth of the market. Excipients finds its application in pharmaceutical industry for coating, binding, solvent, colorants, and as fillers and diluents, in order to make tablets, capsules, and type of drugs.

The incessant rise in geriatric population all across the world is helping the pharmaceutical industry to grow stupendously, as they are have less immunity making them more vulnerable to various types of diseases. Old people are connected to more complication which requires Medicare. Rapid advancement in technology along with extensive research and development in science, has improved the healthcare industry, making it more expensive. Apart from these, rising disposable income in the region has abode well with the rising rates of treatment, allowing customers to buy medicines in the region has helped the global excipient market to rise exponentially. It is anticipated that by analysts from Transparency Market Research that pharmaceutical industry in the region is expected to grow at stupendous rate of 8.1% CAGR which is likely to push the market in a positive direction in the region.

It is clearly understood that the pharmaceutical industry has a direct influence on the growth of global excipients market. Transparency Market Research, recently published a report, and according to their analysts, the global excipients market in Latin America is prophesized to expand at a whooping CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2015 – 2023. The market which was worth at US$359.0 mn in 2014 is prognosticated to to touch US$626.9 mn by the end of the assessed period.