Fencing Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2027

This report on the global fencing market provides analysis for the period 2017–2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019- 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global fencing market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (Million Feet) across different geographies.

Global Fencing Market: Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in construction of new properties and buildings across the world is increasing the demand for fences. As the fence is an outdoor building structure, it is the first aspect that is noticed by an individual when visiting a property. Thus, the quality and look of a fence is important in improving the aesthetic look of a property. Rise in construction of houses across North America and Europe including construction of stand-alone homes are increasing the demand for fences. Rise in single-family and multi-family residential homes is increasing in the U.S. and is expected to increase during the forecast period. Europe also is seeing increasing demand for single-family and multi-family residential homes across France, Germany, the U.K., etc. Thus, rise in construction industry is increasing the demand for fences across the world.

Across the world, strict regulations pertaining to quality of fencing products have been laid down. In the U.S., fencing products made from various materials must meet quality standards specified in the “Buy American Act.” For example, all fencing products manufactured by Ameristar Perimeter Security are compatible with the Buy American Act. In the U.S., it is mentioned that the height of fences for residential purposes must range between four feet to six feet. Fences in commercial areas must have height in the range of three feet to eight feet. Fences which are located in industrial zones must have a height between three feet and eight feet.

Global Fencing Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global fencing market by segmenting it in terms of product type, material type, and end-use. In terms of product type, the global fencing market has been classified into privacy fencing, picket fencing, and others. The others category includes pool fencing, pet fencing, semi-privacy fencing, rail fencing, and chain linked fence, etc. In terms of material type, the global fencing market has been segmented into metal, wood, and plastic & composite. In terms of end-use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and agriculture.

The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for fencing products and the prevailing and future trends in the market. We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of fencing products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regional fencing markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with us https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=333

Global Fencing Market: Competitive Landscape

The global fencing market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global fencing market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, fencing market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global fencing market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global fencing market including Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Bekaert, Ameristar Perimeter Security, Associated Materials, LLC., Jerith Manufacturing LLC., Long Fence Company Inc., Gregory Industries, Inc., Betafence Group, Ply Gem Holding Inc., and Builders Fence Company (BFC), Inc.