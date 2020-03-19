Foodservice Global Market 2019: Key Players – McDonald’s, Sodexo, Starbucks, Yum!Brands, Aramark

Foodservice Industry

Description

This report studies the global Foodservice market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Foodservice market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Foodservice is also known as catering service. It includes all companies that engage in serving meals prepared outside homes. It includes restaurants, school and hospital cafeterias, and catering outlets. Foodservice restaurants are classified into two sectors: commercial and non-commercial foodservice.

The commercial segment accounted for the major shares of the foodservice market. Factors such as the introduction of new food items on the menus and evolving consumer tastes and preferances will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

The conventional foodservice system is mainly driven by the high quality of offered food due to its instant preparation. The conventional foodservice system offers flexibility in the menu that largely attracts consumers. Another major benefit of this system is the option of inspecting food items to confirm their quality and safety.

In 2017, the global Foodservice market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

McDonald’s

Restaurant Brands International

Sodexo

Starbucks

Yum!Brands

Aramark

Compass Group North America

Domino’s

Dicos

In-N-Out Burger

The Little Caesars

Jollibee Foods

Mr. Lee’s

White Castle Management

Carl’s Junior Restaurant

American Dairy Queen

MOS Food Services

Services Group of America

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Foodservice System

Centralized Food Service System

Ready-Prepared Foodservice System

Assembly Serve Foodservice System

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Non-commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Foodservice in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Foodservice are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Foodservice Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Foodservice

1.1 Foodservice Market Overview

1.1.1 Foodservice Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Foodservice Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Foodservice Market by Type

1.3.1 Conventional Foodservice System

1.3.2 Centralized Food Service System

1.3.3 Ready-Prepared Foodservice System

1.3.4 Assembly Serve Foodservice System

1.4 Foodservice Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial

1.4.2 Non-commercial

2 Global Foodservice Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Foodservice Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 McDonald’s

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Restaurant Brands International

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Sodexo

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Starbucks

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Yum!Brands

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Aramark

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Compass Group North America

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Domino’s

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Dicos

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 In-N-Out Burger

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Foodservice Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 The Little Caesars

3.12 Jollibee Foods

3.13 Mr. Lee’s

3.14 White Castle Management

3.15 Carl’s Junior Restaurant

3.16 American Dairy Queen

3.17 MOS Food Services

3.18 Services Group of America

4 Global Foodservice Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Foodservice Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Foodservice Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Foodservice in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Foodservice

