Forensic Technologies Market to Rise with a Strong CAGR of 8.3% During Period of 2017 to 2025

Global Forensic Technologies Market: Overview

This report provides in-depth region wise and country wise analysis of the forensic technologies market. Stakeholders of this report include manufacturers and service provider of forensic device, raw material suppliers, research institutes involve in the research of forensic technologies and new players planning to enter the market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global forensic technologies market. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes major players with their reported revenue, market size, and forecast for the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa forensic technologies market in major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2015 to 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the forensic technologies with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the global forensic technologies market. These factors would aid the stakeholders in establishing a strong foothold in the global forensic technologies market. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, market attractiveness analysis and emerging trend in the Forensic technologies market. The market attractiveness analysis provides a graphical view comparing the growth and market dynamics in various segments and country wise to identify the most attractive market.

Global Forensic Technologies Market: Segmentation

The forensic technologies market has been segmented as by services, by location and by geography. Based on services, the market has been segmented into DNA Profiling, Chemical Analysis, Biometric / Fingerprint Analysis, Firearm Analysis, and Others (computer forensics, network forensics, cloud forensics, etc.) Based on location, the market has been segmented into Laboratory Forensics (LIMS) and Portable Forensics (FaaS)

Geographically, the forensic technologies market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan , China, India, Australia, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of MEA have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the forensic technologies market in various regions has been provided in this section.

This report also includes various ups and downs about particular country or geography that has impacted the overall market globally. The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the forensic technologies market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market.

Global Forensic Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape

The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include, NMS Labs, SPEX Forensics, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Neogen Corporation, Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC, Forensic Pathway, SCIEX (Danaher Corporation),Thermo Fisher Scientific and others.

