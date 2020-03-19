Fragile X Syndrome Market Report 2018 And Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

The report details an exhaustive account of the global fragile X syndrome market along with numerous associated factors. Some of these factors that are included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the fragile X syndrome market’s report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2026. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the global fragile X syndrome market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.

Fragile X syndrome is a genetic disorder that leads to various developmental hitches including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment. Men are more often affected by this disorder than women.

In case of affected individuals, there is delayed development of speech and language by age 2. Majority of men suffering with fragile X syndrome suffer from mild to moderate intellectual disability compared to one-third women. Children suffering with fragile X syndrome could also show anxiety and hyperactive behavior such as fidgeting or impulsive behavior. These children could also suffer from reduced ability to maintain attention and exhibit difficulty in concentrating on specific tasks.

Around one-third of individuals suffering with fragile X syndrome have some symptoms of autism spectrum disorders that disturb communication as well as social interaction. About 15% men and 5% women suffering from fragile X syndrome can experience seizures. These are key factors pushing towards more growth in the global fragile X syndrome market

Prevalence of fragile X syndrome is rising owing to lack of awareness among people about genetic disorders that result in mutations in DNA. Smoking, consumption of alcohol during pregnancy, and hereditary disorders increase the prevalence of fragile X syndrome. The pipeline of global fragile X syndrome market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to increase in focus of pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies on conducting research programs to develop effective therapeutic agents for the treatment of the syndrome.

The global fragile X syndrome market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into ACT-01, AMO-01, ANAVEX-273, and AUT-00206. Based on end-user, the global fragile X syndrome market can be divided into clinics, hospitals, and research centers. In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on pipeline analysis of fragile X syndrome, various therapeutic agents or drugs are available under the pipeline segment of various pharmaceutical companies in the global fragile X syndrome market. OV-101 is an agent being developed by Ovid therapeutics, Inc., and is in phase I of clinical trials. This drug, OV-101, has an oral route of administration, and targets GABA-A (gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptor delta (GABRD) and acts as an agonist to GABA-A receptor delta (GABRD). A drug developed by Bellus Health, Inc. in collaboration with AMO Pharmaceutical under the name AMO-01 also aims to treat fragile X syndrome in the global fragile X syndrome market.

Presently, it is in phase II stage of clinical trials. AMO-01 is a small drug molecule that targets peripheral benzodiazepine receptor (PBR). Ganaxolone is a drug developed by Marinus Pharmaceutical and is currently in phase II clinical trials in the global fragile X syndrome market. It is a small molecule, orally administered drug that modulates gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). NNZ-2566 is another drug developed by Neuren Pharmaceuticals which demonstrates the efficacy to treat Rett syndrome as well as fragile X syndrome in the global fragile X syndrome market. NNZ-2566 is in phase II stage of clinical trials and acts as an inhibitor of cytokines activity in the human body.

Companies having drugs in their pipeline in global fragile X syndrome market for the treatment of fragile X syndrome include Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Ovid Therapeutics, Neuren Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Bellus Health, Inc., AMO Pharma, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kareus Therapeutics. SA, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

