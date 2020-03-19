Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Calcium magnesium carbonate, also called dolomite, is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth’s crust.
According to QYRâ€™s analysts, the concentration of calcium magnesium carbonate industry is relative low. The top five companies were estimated to account for 12.32% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, USA, China, India and South America. And the major manufacturers include Lhoist Group, Imerys, Liuhe Mining, Cemex, Carriere de Merlemont and others.
The global production of calcium magnesium carbonate increases from 101093.8 K MT in 2012 to 111002.9 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% from 2017 to 2022. In 2016, USA calcium magnesium carbonate production share was about 40.74% in 2016. Europe production share took 31.29% and China production share took 8.16%.
Calcium magnesium carbonate is very high demand in Europe, USA and China. During 2012 and 2017, USA calcium magnesium carbonate consumption kept stable with 40245.4 K MT in 2012 and 44587.3 K MT in 2017,. On the other hand, Europe calcium magnesium carbonate consumption increased from 32501.7 K MT in 2012 to 36775.8 K MT in 2017.
Calcium magnesium carbonate is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2016, the industrial field is dominated the market with 64.66% share.
Despite the huge market of the industry, but the current calcium magnesium carbonate downstream industry is saturated, so the market competition will continue to increase, resulting in significant reduction of profits for small manufacturers, leading to the possibility of changes in the market.
The global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market is valued at 2530 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2018-2025.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ore
Ore Sand
Breeze
By Application, the market can be split into
Construction Materials
Industrial
Medical
Other
Key Stakeholders
Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Manufacturers
Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
