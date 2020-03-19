Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Calcium magnesium carbonate, also called dolomite, is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth’s crust.

According to QYRâ€™s analysts, the concentration of calcium magnesium carbonate industry is relative low. The top five companies were estimated to account for 12.32% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, USA, China, India and South America. And the major manufacturers include Lhoist Group, Imerys, Liuhe Mining, Cemex, Carriere de Merlemont and others.

The global production of calcium magnesium carbonate increases from 101093.8 K MT in 2012 to 111002.9 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% from 2017 to 2022. In 2016, USA calcium magnesium carbonate production share was about 40.74% in 2016. Europe production share took 31.29% and China production share took 8.16%.

Calcium magnesium carbonate is very high demand in Europe, USA and China. During 2012 and 2017, USA calcium magnesium carbonate consumption kept stable with 40245.4 K MT in 2012 and 44587.3 K MT in 2017,. On the other hand, Europe calcium magnesium carbonate consumption increased from 32501.7 K MT in 2012 to 36775.8 K MT in 2017.

Calcium magnesium carbonate is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2016, the industrial field is dominated the market with 64.66% share.

Despite the huge market of the industry, but the current calcium magnesium carbonate downstream industry is saturated, so the market competition will continue to increase, resulting in significant reduction of profits for small manufacturers, leading to the possibility of changes in the market.

The global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market is valued at 2530 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3040 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lhoist Group

Imerys

Liuhe Mining

Omya Group

Sibelco

Specialty Minerals

Cemex

Nordkalk

Beihai Group

E. Dillon & Company

Graymont

Wancheng Meiye

Longcliffe Quarries

Jindu Mining

Carriere de Merlemont

Nittetsu Mining

Arihant MinChem

Dongfeng Dolomite

Jinding Magnesite Group

PT Polowijo Gosari

MINERARIA DI BOCA SR

Carmeuse

Danding Group

Multi Min

Shinko Kogyo

Samwha Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ore

Ore Sand

Breeze

By Application, the market can be split into

Construction Materials

Industrial

Medical

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Calcium Magnesium Carbonate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Calcium Magnesium Carbonate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Manufacturers

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

