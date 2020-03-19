Global Coil Coating Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Coil Coating Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coil Coating Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Coil Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coil Coating market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Coil Coating is high performance liquid coatings applied to metal strip. It contains base material, Crosslinking agent, pigment filled agent, additives and volatile component. Generally, it can be divided into primer coat, back paint and top coat.

Coil Coating industry belongs to a part of the chemical field and it also new type of chemical fields, so the industry was offered the state policy and financial support. It needs much more research on the Coil Coating product, the performance of the product abroad is better than the developing countries.

Currently, many companies in the world can produce coil coating product, mainly concentrating in China Europe and USA. The main market players are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, BASF, Valspar, etc. The sales of coil coating will increase from 959 K MT in 2011 to 1180 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.14%ã€‚

The main production areas are in China, USA and Rest of Asia while the main consumption areas also in those areas, China is the largest consumption and production areas, and the performance of the product is good in USA.

There are many manufacturers producing coil coating in the world and also many research and development institutions are researching and developing on the coil coating product. The largest company AkzoNobel occupies about 10.36% which is the most part of production of coil coating.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Coil Coating market is valued at 3920 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Valspar

BASF

Beckers

NIPSEA Group

KCC

Actega(Altana)

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Henkel

Daikin

Titan Coating

KelCoatings

Srisol

Yung Chi Paint&Varnish

Unicheminc

Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical

Jiangsu Lanling Group

Shaanxi Baotashan Paint

Pingyuan Wente

Tangshan Wick painting chemical

CNOOC Changzhou EP Coating

Ningbo Zhengliang Coatings

Zhejiang Tiannv Group

Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Material

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyester Coil Coating

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating

Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating

Plastisol Coil Coating

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Appliance Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Coil Coating sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Coil Coating players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coil Coating are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Coil Coating Manufacturers

Coil Coating Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Coil Coating Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Coil Coating market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

