Global Conformal Coatings Pcbs Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions

Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs – Snapshot

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) form an integral part of any electronic device and serve as the foundation of a majority of electronic products. They are functional centers of most electronic devices and are used to connect various electronic components mounted on them, thereby forming an assembly or circuitry meant to perform various functions.

Conformal coatings are protective chemical coatings that protect electronic circuit boards from harsh environments that contain moisture, salt, or other contaminants. Conformal coatings ensure operational integrity of the electronic assembly by preventing it from voltage arcing, shorts, and static discharge. Generally, conformal coatings for the protection of printed circuit boards are based on acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, parylene, etc.

Planning To Lay Down Strategy For The Next Few Years? Our Report Can Help Shape Your Plan Better.

Acrylic conformal coatings can resist abrasion and can be easily applied or removed for repair or rework. They provide fair elasticity and are recognized for their high dielectric strength. Silicone conformal coatings provide superior chemical resistance and salt spray resistance. They are very flexible. Removal of silicone conformal coatings is quite challenging as it requires specialized solvents and long soaking time. Polyurethane conformal coatings are known for their superior resistance to moisture and chemicals. They offer high abrasion and excellent adhesion to a wide variety of substrates. Epoxy conformal coatings are generally available as two-part compounds. These conformal coatings provide resistance to humidity and high resistance to abrasion and chemicals. Once cured, they are very difficult to remove. Parylene conformal coatings are a special type of coating applied through vapor-phase deposition. They offer excellent dielectric strength and superior resistance to solvents and extreme temperatures. Fluoropolymer-based conformal coatings are generally dissolved in a fluorocarbon-based carrier solvent, and they are applied as a thin coat.

Solvent-based conformal coatings are used for coating applications owing to their cost effectiveness and ease of availability. Water-based technology is environmentally friendly, and manufacturers are striving to produce conformal coatings that employ water. The major advantage of water-based conformal coatings is reduced emission of VOCs. Use of UV-cured technology results in coatings that are VOC free and non-flammable. Conformal coatings are exposed to UV radiation for fast curing. UV-cured technology is employed for conformal coatings that are applied over PCBs exposed to harsh environments.

Conformal coatings are used for the protection of PCBs of consumer electronics appliances. In the automotive industry, PCBs are used in surrounding monitors, control systems, navigation systems (GPS), and audio and video devices. The coatings are used in factories and manufacturing facilities for protecting PCBs from harsh chemicals and rough handling. The medical applications of conformal coatings include monitors, scanning technologies, control systems, internal devices, scientific instrumentation, etc. In the marine industry, conformal coatings are used under the dash of high-performance boats and exterior equipment used on larger maritime systems. Conformal coatings in PCBs are also used in defense, aerospace, nanotechnology, and green energy technologies.

To Obtain All-Inclusive Information On Forecast Analysis Of Global Market, Request A Pdf Brochure Here.

Aerospace applications of PCBs require a great deal of precision and durability as they operate in extreme conditions. Aircraft often go through significant amounts of turbulence in the atmosphere. Normal PCBs might get damaged during such harsh conditions. In order to avoid this, flexible PCBs are used in the aerospace industry.

Delamination in conformal coatings is the removal of the conformal coating from the surface of printed circuit boards. This process leaves the circuit board area exposed. Delamination is related to factors such as cleanliness, compatibility, permeability to moisture, degree of coating cure, etc. If the surface of the printed circuit board is contaminated, delamination of conformal coatings may occur due to poor adhesion of the coating to the laminate. Difference in surface energies of the coating and the substrate of PCB often leads to poor compatibility.

Key manufacturers such as Dow Corning, Henkel AG & KGaA, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Limited, with significant production capacities, dominate the global conformal coatings market. Large players are highly integrated, which helps them reduce production costs and gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players focus on new innovations and technologies in order to enhance their market share and serve diverse industries. These prominent companies have an advantage due to their extensive presence across the value chain, as compared to other manufacturers of conformal coatings.

Most consumer electronics devices are general-purpose devices, and thus, PCBs used in their fabrication need not be highly reliable. Quality and type of PCBs used depend on complexity of the circuit design. This affects the overall cost of the end-product.

For More Actionable Insights Into The Competitive Landscape Of Global Market, Get A Customized Report Here.

Asia Pacific is a significant consumer of consumer electronics devices. Demand for PCBs is directly proportional to the demand for electronic devices. The consumer electronics sector in Asia Pacific was valued at around US$ 300 Bn in 2015. The sector in the region has been expanding at a rapid pace.

Rise in population in the region, increase in disposable incomes of inhabitants of the region led by rapid industrialization, and availability of low-cost electronic devices and attractive finance schemes are some of the factors augmenting the demand for consumer electronics devices in Asia Pacific. This has resulted in increase in demand for PCBs in the region. Consumption of consumer electronics is high in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. These countries offer significant potential for future expansion.