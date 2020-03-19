Global Digital Intelligence Technology Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The global digital intelligence technology market has been attracting voluminous demand over the past decade. The steep uptick in demand is a direct outcome of digital transformations that have housed across the world. Hence, the growth of the global digital intelligence technology market largely hinges onto digitization and real-time processes across industries.

The use of digital data in order to derive real-time, actionable, and employable insights comes under the domain of digital intelligence. Furthermore, digital intelligence technology endows the ability to transform the functional landscape of businesses by giving them new insights and lines of thought. It is expected that the global digital intelligence market would accumulate voluminous amount of revenues in the years to follow.

There is a high possibility of new avenues for digital growth to pervade into the worldwide corporate sector. On the basis of geography, the global digital intelligence technology market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The digital intelligence technology market in North America is expected to expand as new avenues for digital transformation come to the fore in the US. Moreover, the induction of digital technologies has taken place at a swift pace in the region.

There is a high possibility of new avenues for digital growth to pervade into the worldwide corporate sector. On the basis of geography, the global digital intelligence technology market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The digital intelligence technology market in North America is expected to expand as new avenues for digital transformation come to the fore in the US. Moreover, the induction of digital technologies has taken place at a swift pace in the region.

Digital intelligence (DI) is the process of collating the big data of customers to analyze and develop insights. These insights can be used to deliver the best and the most relevant experiences to the customer during digital interaction. Digital intelligence technology includes understanding of customers and usage of the company’s website by the customer either through the mobile site or mobile application. The company can use this data to optimize its experience irrespective of time, or place of interaction with the customer. Marketers are able to combine insights from existing, new, and emerging channels which allows them timely, customer-oriented decision-making. Hence, digital intelligence is essentially a modern competitive approach to assess customer expectations and needs. Digital intelligence technology has the ability to transform digital data into real-time data. In today’s changing multi-device and multi-channel world, the digital data collected can be turned into actionable and customer centric insights. Digital intelligence technology is the backbone of customer experience management. Recent trends in digital intelligence technology are rise of the intelligent personal assistant at home, chatbots, data driven decisions and so on.

Growth of the global digital intelligence technology market is fueled by factors such as increasing need to optimize customer experience management (predictive and real time data), increasing public, corporate, and government use of the internet and digital data, growth in voice and video communications on the Internet, and availability of cheap data storage and processing for the digitization of back offices. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the digital intelligence technology market. Tools such as online testing, predictive analytics, and behavioral targeting are used by companies to understand web behavior in real time. There are few restraining factors for the digital intelligence technology market such as data security, linking the real time data, and data quality. There are chances of current technology getting obsolete in the mid to long term due to rapid advancements in technology and software in the market.

In recent years, there is an increasing need for deeper understanding of products and its features used by customers and also customer interactions. This is helpful for companies to create the best website or mobile user experience. All this can be achieved through digital intelligence technology, which provides an end-to-end snapshot of customer interaction across various channels such as web, mobile, and offline.

The digital intelligence technology market is segmented on the basis of deployment, end-use industries, and regions. The segmentation on the basis of deployment includes cloud and on premise. Cloud is further sub segmented into public, private, and hybrid. End-use industries of the digital intelligence technology market include aerospace and defense, information and telecommunications, retail and consumer goods sector, manufacturing sector, healthcare, energy, government and public sector, and others. The market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America and Europe are the leading regions in the digital intelligence technology market.

Some of the key players in the global digital intelligence technology market include Accenture, Splunk, Inc., Simon Waller, SAS Institute Inc., AT Internet, Digital Intelligence, Inc., ACCESSDATA, Adobe Systems Incorporated, BlueAnt Digital Intelligence Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., and so on.

