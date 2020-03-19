Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Double Sided Adhesive Tape market status and forecast, categorizes the global Double Sided Adhesive Tape market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.

The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of a large number of players. New product launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their business in the industry. The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is dominated by several large players such as 3M, Nitto, TESA, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa and so on.

Double Sided Adhesive Tape are used for automotive, building and construction, packing, electrical electronics and other applications. Automotive, electronics and medical device are the market which double sided adhesive tape is developing more faster and regarded as the market growth drive factor.

Double Sided Tape product demand market has certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Double Sided Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The major players covered in this report

3M

TESA

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

SEKISUI

Lintec

Flexcon

Shurtape

Intertape

Scapa Group

Yem Chio

Adhesives Research

KK Enterprise

BO.MA

DeWAL

Zhongshan Crown

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thin Double Coated Tapes

Thin Transfer Tapes

Foam Tapes

Fastening Material

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Daily Commodities

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Device

Construction

Appliances

Others

